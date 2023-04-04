Johnson & Johnson offers $8.9B to settle talc baby powder claims

Johnson & Johnson said it has agreed to pay $8.9 billion to settle claims that talc in its popular baby powder caused cancer.
Johnson & Johnson said that the settlement and bankruptcy filing did not mean it “has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe.” The company has long denied claims that its products containing talc — a mineral used to absorb moisture — cause cancer.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, research has shown “a possible association between the use of powders containing talc in the genital area and the incidence of ovarian cancer,” but studies have not “conclusively demonstrated such a link.” The FDA says there is a “potential for contamination of talc with asbestos,” but Johnson & Johnson has said its products do not contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.
Johnson & Johnson said last year it would stop selling its talc-based baby powder internationally after it stopped selling the products in the United States and Canada because of declining demand.