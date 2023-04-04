Johnson & Johnson offers $8.9B to settle talc baby powder claims

The settlement, which Johnson & Johnson proposed in a statement Tuesday, would be paid to claimants over the course of 25 years via a subsidiary, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to set up a mechanism for the payouts.

Johnson & Johnson said that the settlement and bankruptcy filing did not mean it “has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe.” The company has long denied claims that its products containing talc — a mineral used to absorb moisture — cause cancer.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, research has shown “a possible association between the use of powders containing talc in the genital area and the incidence of ovarian cancer,” but studies have not “conclusively demonstrated such a link.” The FDA says there is a “potential for contamination of talc with asbestos,” but Johnson & Johnson has said its products do not contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.