Fashion isn’t just for the catwalk. A few years ago, the global cosmetics giants were buying Korean skincare brands and makeup to treat problems as well as beautify. On Tuesday, L’Oreal SA tapped into another trend — natural beauty — with its $2.5 billion purchase of Aesop, the Australian brand, from Brazil’s Natura & Co.

Aesop is known for its skin, hair and body products with plant-based ingredients and vegan formulations. The brand is therefore at the forefront of demand for sustainable, ethically sourced beauty particularly from millennial and Gen Z consumers.

With its high price points, distinctive packaging and attentive customer service, Aesop is firmly in the luxury category of the market, which has been outperforming cheaper segments. Wealthy consumers are more protected from the cost-of-living squeeze, while the less comfortable are trading down from more extravagant purchases to affordable treats. Last year, Estee Lauder Cos. paid $2.3 billion to ensure it held onto the Tom Ford’s upmarket beauty line.

L’Oreal is paying up to be at the intersection of these two trends. The purchase price equates to 4.7 times trailing 12 month sales. That’s less than the 6.7 times that Coty Inc. paid for Kylie Cosmetics in 2019, perhaps reflecting the fact that Aesop, founded in 1987, is at a later stage of development. But it is above the 3.6 times multiple paid by Sweden’s EQT Partners for Nestle Skin Health. Clean beauty is clearly more valuable than fighting crow’s feet.

Aesop already has a broad product range, including fragrance, skin care, hair care and hand and body treatments. It also operates from about 400 points of sale across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

But there is still scope for development. Aesop’s pricey, unisex fragrances have significant potential. Women and men have turned to scent as a way to not only smell good and but feel good. While previous downturns may have spawned the Lipstick or Foundation Indexes, the most recent uncertainty has brought us the Fragrance Effect. Color cosmetics might also be a possibility down the line, given L’Oreal’s expertise here.

Meanwhile, the French group could expand Aesop globally, particularly in China, where it has only just begun to scratch the surface of this giant beauty market, and in travel retail. The timing could be particularly fortunate, as the global consumer industries await a massive wave of Chinese outbound tourism.

If L’Oreal could double Aesop’s sales to about $1 billion, which looks feasible given its considerable skill and financial firepower, the enterprise value to sales multiple would drop to around 2.5 times, which looks more reasonable. The shares rose as much as 1% on Tuesday so investors are giving the company the benefit of the doubt.

Fashion trends aren’t the only ones that can be fickle, however. Just look at the rash of celebrity beauty brands, not all of which have been able to emulate the success of the Kardashian Jenner-clan. There is a risk that Aesop too falls out of favor.

But as sustainability is poised to become more, not less, important to consumers, many young people will continue to put purpose before their pouts.

