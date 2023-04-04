Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump is the first former US president to face criminal prosecution, having been charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say that Trump concealed any connection to payments made on the eve of the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels, intended to keep her from going public about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. The case asserts that records of the Trump Organization were falsified as part of a scheme to violate election laws. Trump denies the affair and pleaded not guilty on April 4, the day the indictment was unsealed. Here’s what the charges, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, are about:

Payment to Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. He had married his third and current wife Melania the year before and the couple had a new baby. In early October 2016, the Washington Post published the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump made lewd comments about women. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, then employed by the Trump Organization, sent $130,000 through a shell entity to a lawyer for Daniels, in return for a pledge that she would not talk about her relationship with Trump. Cohen later said he made the payment at the direction of Trump and to influence the 2016 election. He took out a home equity line of credit to make the payment.

Advertisement

‘Falsifying’ Business Records

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and violating campaign finance laws in 2018, has said that Trump reimbursed him for the $130,000 payment in monthly payments of $35,000 in 2017, the first year Trump was in the White House. The 34 counts filed against Trump are related to those payments, which were recorded as legal expenses within the Trump Organization. While books and records violations on their own are misdemeanors in New York, they can be charged as felonies when committed in furtherance of another crime, in this case the violation of New York’s election laws.

Violating Election Laws

In the context of a political campaign, money spent to silence unflattering information can be considered a campaign donation. Cohen was convicted in federal court of campaign violations in part because his $130,000 payment to Daniels exceeded what was then the legal limit on an individual’s donation to a political candidate: $2,700. Bragg alleges that Trump’s handling of the reimbursements to Cohen violated New York state election law, “which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article