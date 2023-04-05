Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I have long joked that I keep my car until I’m on a first-name basis with the local tow truck drivers. With the average price of a new vehicle at $47,680, it’s no laughing matter. If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678) ArrowRight Then there is the cost of financing, which has gotten considerably higher because of the Federal Reserve’s fight to beat back inflation.

The average interest rate for a new vehicle was 7 percent in the first quarter, compared with 4.4 percent a year earlier. That’s the highest level since 2008, according to new data from Edmunds, a car shopping website. For used vehicles, the average jumped from 7.8 percent to 11.1 percent.

How does that translate to monthly payments?

It’s shockingly high.

There were lots of new highs in the Edmunds data, which is based on aggregated information from hundreds of thousands of transactions each month at dealerships across the country.

The average monthly payment for a new vehicle hit a record $730 in the first quarter, up from $656 in 2022. And 16.8 percent, or about 1 in 6 of them, are paying $1,000 or more a month — also a new all-time high.

If that weren’t bad enough, a lot of car buyers are rolling old loans into new car financing deals.

In February, 44.2 percent of new vehicles purchased had a trade-in, and 18 percent of those trade-ins had negative equity, meaning they owed more on the car than it was worth.

“Most Americans, let’s be honest, don’t pay cash any longer,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’s executive director of insights. “They take out loans, and that has made car buying very expensive.”

Here are five money-saving tips if you’re in the market for a vehicle.

1. Shop around for financing

Comparison shopping for financing is critical. Don’t settle for what a dealer may offer. Check with your bank or credit union. Line up financing before setting foot on a car lot. If the dealer can match what you’ve secured elsewhere, fine. But at least you know if what they are offering is competitive.

Definitely follow this tip if you’re a minority car buyer. Last year, I wrote about a $3.38 million Federal Trade Commission settlement that showed how auto loan markups can, when applied unevenly, be discriminatory. The FTC had accused a Maryland dealership of discriminating against Black and Latino customers through higher financing costs and fees.

Here’s how markups work. The dealer submits an application to one or more lenders on behalf of a consumer. A lender, taking into account the applicant’s credit history and other information, approves the loan for a specific annual percentage rate known as the “buy rate.” In some circumstances, depending on its policies, the auto lender can permit the dealership to add a finance charge to the buy rate. This is the “markup.” Unbeknown to many borrowers, the dealership may decide to increase the buy rate for no other reason than because it can. For example, a customer’s buy rate might be 7 percent, but the dealer might tell the consumer he has been approved for a 9 percent loan. As the FTC noted in the settlement, the markup isn’t related to a credit issue with the borrower.

2. Go for a shorter-term loan.

The average loan term for a new car in the first quarter was about 70 months, according to Edmunds.

“Sometimes people finance their vehicle for so long, they want a new car before they’re even finished paying off the first car,” Caldwell said. “So they’re always in a cycle where they’ve never paid off their vehicle.”

Here’s my rule of thumb when it comes to auto loans: If you can’t afford the monthly payment with 48-month financing, you’re buying above your means.

But longer-loan terms and lower interest rates have allowed people to buy more expensive vehicles, Caldwell said.

“Now we’re in the opposite situation where interest rates have been rising, and they are actually quite high from a historical perspective,” she said. “Extending your loan term doesn’t seem like a great idea because it’s just gotten much more costly.”

3. Look for financing deals.

With rates rising, Edmunds has seen an increase in lower-cost financing offers from automakers.

Instead of offering cash back for a particular vehicle, the dealer might have a financing promotion.

“Automakers are going to start subsidizing these loans because they need to move the metal,” Caldwell said. “So you may see an offer for 3.9 percent or something a bit lower. I would encourage people to look for those types of programs. Last year, it was a desert in terms of incentives.”

But those deals are often reserved for consumers with excellent credit histories.

4. Improve your credit score.

You may want to hold on to your older car while you work on boosting your credit score, which will put you in a better position to snag the best financing.

The best way to increase your credit score is to pay your bills on time and reduce the amount of debt you’re carrying.

5. Buy a cheaper car.

Be flexible. Maybe you just can’t afford a new car, or the exact make and model you’ve had your heart set on purchasing.

With vehicle inventory still catching up to consumer demand, it’s harder to negotiate the price of a new or used car. Couple that with rising interest rates on auto loans, and the best way to cut costs is to expand your search to a more affordable vehicle.

