How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/5/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday and Treasury yields fell following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing.

Reports on both services industries and the jobs market came in weaker than expected. They add to a series of disappointing economic reports this week. Johnson & Johnson scored its biggest gain in over a year after proposing a big settlement related to its baby powder containing talc. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell as investors bet on a pause in Fed rate hikes.