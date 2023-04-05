FBI seizes cybercrime marketplace Genesis Market

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with several other countries, have shut down one of the world’s most-used online marketplaces for stolen data, along with the private information of hundreds of thousands of people. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Genesis Market, which experts say amounted to a subscription service for hacked data, was shuttered Tuesday by the FBI — its website plastered over with a notice that states the seizure had been ordered by a federal court in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. It provides a link for consumers to determine whether their data had been trafficked on the site.

“Our seizure of Genesis Market should serve as a warning to cybercriminals who operate or use these criminal marketplaces: the Justice Department and our international partners will shut down your illegal activities, find you, and bring you to justice,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release Wednesday.

Officials suspect that Genesis operated out of Russia, the Treasury Department said in its own statement, noting that it had a presence on the dark web, a corner of the internet where users can operate anonymously. As of February, Genesis listed some 460,000 packages of stolen information, including passwords to email accounts, video streaming and social media accounts, according to the agency.

The marketplace did not offer only passwords, but rather programs that continued to update a users’ personal information as it changed on their devices, amounting to a “de facto subscription to the victim’s information,” the cybersecurity firm Sophos wrote in analysis in August.

Since its inception in March 2018, Genesis Market has offered access to data stolen from more than 1.5 million computers worldwide, containing over 80 million account access credentials, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

