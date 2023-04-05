Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colm Kelleher sounded like he was presiding over a funeral. The chairman of UBS Group AG struck a somber tone at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, especially for someone who has just snagged potentially one of the biggest bargains ever in global banking. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Such seriousness is needed to keep its rescue of Credit Suisse Group AG on track in the face of a skeptical Swiss public and angry investors. The executives of both banks and leaders of Swiss authorities have put up a united front. Axel Lehmann, Credit Suisse’s chairman, toed the official line at that bank’s annual meeting Tuesday. “Ultimately, there were only two options: ‘deal’ or ‘bankruptcy,’” he told shareholders.

The takeover is agreed. It was driven by the Swiss government, central bank and financial regulator, and key officials around the world have signaled approval. All were worried about the consequences for the global financial system if Credit Suisse failed chaotically.

But plenty of room for argument remains. Some Credit Suisse shareholders at Tuesday’s meeting demanded more detail on how the low takeover price was decided, while a major Swiss proxy advisor said it could be contested. Junior bondholders, who were wiped out, are drawing up lawsuits. The dominant market share of the combined UBS-Credit Suisse within Switzerland will also face challenges.

UBS Vice Chairman Lukas Gaehwiler tacitly acknowledged worries about domestic competition on Wednesday by saying all options would be considered for Credit Suisse’s local business, which will continue to exist as a brand for now. UBS definitely wants to keep it. Before the deal, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. among others valued Credit Suisse’s domestic business at a minimum $11 billion, or nearly four times what UBS is paying for the entire group. Credit Suisse shareholders have grounds for their grievance.

As a reminder, UBS is buying its long-time rival for a slim fraction of its last reported book value. Credit Suisse needed to be rescued from a ruinous run on its deposits and liquid assets. The Swiss authorities who sponsored the takeover have all said the bank would have become insolvent had it opened on Monday, March 20. Bankruptcy would very likely have caused mayhem for the Swiss financial system and been extremely disruptive for banks and markets far beyond.

However, the takeover is hugely unpopular in Switzerland, according to early polls. Credit Suisse shareholders are unsurprisingly angry and sad. Many still don’t fully understand exactly how the deal was negotiated and the price was set. Credit Suisse shareholders are getting 1 UBS share for each 22.48 shares they currently own. On the Sunday when the deal was struck, that valued Credit Suisse’s shares at less than half the price they closed at the previous Friday and only 7% of its last reported tangible book value per share.

There are huge operational and financial risks for UBS, particularly in winding down the large parts of Credit Suisse’s investment bank and trading operations that it doesn’t want. That’s why Kelleher swiftly replaced Ralph Hamers as chief executive officer with former UBS head Sergio Ermotti. And yet the bargain price it is paying and the extra capital injection gained from the writeoff of Credit Suisse’s junior bonds, gives Kelleher and his team a big cushion against losses.

UBS, already the world’s second-biggest wealth manager, is gaining a big step-up in this business, especially in the US and Asia. A year ago, the bank was set to pay $1.4 billion for a startup US wealth business with $27 billion in assets. Now, it is paying barely more than double that amount for more than 50 times the assets in Credit Suisse’s wealth units, as Bloomberg News noted.

This deal means UBS can challenge the world-leading position of Kelleher’s former employer, Morgan Stanley. He saw how a series of large-scale takeovers transformed Morgan Stanley from an investment bank severely wounded by the 2008 crisis into a much lower risk and more profitable global wealth manager.

The integration of Credit Suisse’s global wealth business will be hard work and the combined bank will likely lose assets from clients that previously banked with both institutions. But this is the kind of dream trade Kelleher could barely have imagined possible when becoming UBS chairman last year. Really, he must be over the moon.

His funereal tone was necessary because the politics are so fractious. But UBS could neutralize much of this by spinning off or listing Credit Suisse’s domestic Swiss bank and offering more compensation to its former investors with extra shares in that unit, for example.

The prize for UBS is Credit Suisse’s wealth business. The difficult and dangerous part is its investment bank. The domestic Swiss business could be the bargaining chip that Kelleher can use to ease the protests and complaints that a much enlarged UBS provokes. Play that chip well and he can turn the wake for Credit Suisse into a proper celebration.

