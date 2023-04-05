Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sometimes bad deals are apparent from the beginning. More often, they are discovered in hindsight after chief executive officers at least have the opportunity to try to integrate them and make them work. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Francis deSouza, the CEO of biotechnology giant Illumina Inc., seems unlikely to even get that chance. DeSouza has been on a three-year obsessive quest to complete the $7 billion acquisition of the aptly named cancer startup Grail, describing it frequently as a matter not of corporate expansion but life and death. He has dug in and fought regulators and, lately, his shareholders, to get it done. The deal, whether by design or misfortune, has come to define deSouza’s tenure.

Both are in serious jeopardy.

In an unusual move on Monday, the Federal Trade Commission ordered Illumina to unwind its purchase of Grail, reversing an earlier ruling by its in-house judge. It was just the latest obstacle in deSouza’s crusade.

Despite the deal’s flaws — and there are a few — and the regulatory concern, deSouza is quite obviously a true believer in the long-term, real-world benefits of infusing Illumina’s dominance of the DNA-sequencing market with Grail’s blood-based screening technology. In a simple sense, the Grail acquisition is like a lot of big pharma deals: Illumina has a vast network of sales channels, with a presence in more than 140 counties, and needs good product to push through them. Grail has figured out how to spot previously unidentifiable early stage cancers in blood samples— a blockbuster product by any measure — but lacks the channels and scale to get it to patients affordably.

DeSouza has talked about tens of thousands of lives being lost if the merger is blocked. Such bold statements should warrant skepticism, but deSouza also knows what he’s talking about. Illumina’s acquisition of Grail comes with a shared history: The two companies were one until Illumina spun off Grail in 2016.

“I remember clearly the meeting at Illumina, and I still get goose bumps when I think about it, where we realized that we could be seeing the signals of cancer in a blood test,” deSouza recalled about the 2014 breakthrough. But it was a breakthrough that would need huge investment to come to market. So Illumina set up a new company, took in outside capital to the tune of $2 billion, and in 2017 left Grail to do its thing.

The problem is that it did too well; by 2020, Illumina and deSouza wanted it back.

However you slice it, spinning something off and buying it back a few years later for much more is a bad look. That Illumina agreed to do so on the heels of having its proposed takeover of Pacific Biosciences blocked, resulting in the payment of a $98 million breakup fee, made it all the worse.

Having agreed to the transaction, deSouza then set his company on a collision course with regulators, announcing in August 2021 that Illumina would close the deal despite a review by European antitrust authorities. (The company last year set aside $453 million for a potential EU fine for completing the merger without approval.) Shareholders haven’t enjoyed the ride. Illumina’s shares, which traded at $525 that month, have lost more than half of their value, wiping about $40 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

When the FTC followed suit, some CEOs would have folded. Not deSouza. He has pulled his shareholders into a yearslong fight, which was extended on Monday, and he failed to telegraph either the risks or duration. It has been an expensive undertaking.

Illumina, still unable to integrate a deal it ostensibly closed on in 2021, is spending about $700 million a year to keep it running in limbo. If it is forced to divest Grail, there is no obvious path where it doesn’t take a loss on the billions it paid for it. These are not minor issues, even for a company of Illumina’s size.

Another consequence of dragging the fight out is that the Illumina-Grail deal has become something of a test case for a novel FTC theory that seeks to establish “potential competition” to markets that have not been established yet.

So much carnage is always going to attract detractors. Activist investor Carl Icahn last month excoriated deSouza and the company’s board for dragging Illumina to a “new low in corporate governance.” The truculent octogenarian pointed out that paying billions of dollars for a company you may never be allowed to own is less than stellar fiduciary duty. He wants deSouza out and his own people in.

As of this week, deSouza has vowed to fight on: against the EU, the FTC and Icahn. But in seeking to hold on to Grail, he has turned Illumina and its shareholders into a petri dish where regulatory experimentalism and cranky investors can flourish. That’s a lot to overcome to even get a shot at proving that a deal isn’t as bad as it looks.

