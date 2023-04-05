Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It has been a long-time aspiration in Seoul that South Korea, a wealthy nation with $35,000 gross domestic product per capita, joins index provider MSCI’s elite club of developed markets. That dream may finally become a reality this summer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last year, Seoul’s wishes were once again brushed aside. MSCI lectured the government on its unfriendly market practices, including a short-selling ban put in place at the onset of the pandemic, a lack of currency trading offshore, and insufficient information flow — especially for foreign investors.

But now there is hope that at its next meeting in June, MSCI might just put Korea on a fast track for developed status. In recent months, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has been trying to improve its image and acknowledged Korea’s “outdated regulations.” It promised to scrap foreign investor registration, a cumbersome process MSCI has frowned upon. It will open up currency trading to foreign firms by extending market hours until 2 a.m. from the current 3:30 p.m. It may even consider lifting the short-selling ban this year, the nation’s financial watchdog said in March.

This optimism has helped to underpin Korea’s outperformance this year. The benchmark Kospi Index has risen 11%.

After all, the stakes are high. The notorious “Korea discount” — the market is valued at below book — could narrow as a result of MSCI’s reclassification, the thinking goes. It will usher in a new breed of asset managers. People around the world are much more comfortable investing in a developed than an emerging market, to which Korea current belongs.

But upon closer examination of the government’s stance, one can’t really say Seoul has gotten any more market-friendly. It certainly has not been kind to activist hedge funds, an important channel to improve market efficiency.

Consider Align Partners Capital Management’s engagement with Korean banks. While the fund, launched just over two years ago, is mostly known for its involvement in the K-Pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co., it has also devoted time to taking on the country’s biggest lenders.

On Jan. 2, Align started a campaign urging seven banks, including KB Financial Group Inc. and Shinhan Financial Group Co., to boost their market valuation. Founder Lee Changhwan argued that if the banks reduced the growth of their loan books and increased shareholder returns, their stocks could more than double.

At first, the campaign was promising. Lenders’ shares jumped on the news. JB Financial Group Co., in particular, soared by as much as 37% in January. Korean banks were cheap and their stocks only needed a catalyst. On average, they were valued at only 0.3 times book, less than one-quarter of their global peers.

That success turned out short-lived. In February, Yoon went on a crusade against banks, accusing them of engaging in an interest-rate-driven “money feast.” He asked financial authorities to come up with new measures that would force banks to share their profits with people who face difficulties. He also sparked controversy by saying “banks are part of the public system,” even though they are privately held. The president’s intervention was damaging. Weeks later, JB Financial said it could not accept the proposal from Align, its second largest shareholder with a 14% stake. All the share price gains as a result of Align’s activism evaporated.

When there’s little economic growth, tension between the state and the capitalists tends to simmer. While Seoul naturally wants banks to help subprime borrowers, shareholders may wish for the very opposite. The question, then, is whether the government can bite its tongue and allow rising interest rates to work their own way — sometimes even at the risk of a recession.

That’s perhaps the defining trait of a developed market. Beijing certainly can’t help itself, repeatedly supporting favored industries and cracking down on others. So far, Seoul seems unable to refrain from meddling, either. So no, despite all the decorative measures, South Korea is still not ready for the MSCI upgrade.

