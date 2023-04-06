Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the self-proclaimed Warren Buffett of the SPAC generation, Chamath Palihapitiya had been all in. Big on nonsense, short on substance — he was able to launch more blank-check companies than anyone else and talked of building 26, one for every letter of the alphabet. The 10 he managed are now either liquidated, delayed or trading in the basement.

So I was excited when Palihapitiya announced on Twitter that his annual letter would contain a post-mortem of the craze. I’m not sure what I expected. Some contrition, maybe? Nope. There was no post-mortem, no mention of SPACs beyond a couple of soapy laments about how ending free money has been hard on business models that rely on credulity alone. It was a missed opportunity.

Or not. I thought I’d try to write it for him.

It is easy, and, I believe, lazy, for he who has the map of history to judge the pioneer. I am the pioneer.

SPACs were not a new idea when I started investing in them. However, no one had done SPACs the way I did. What I saw was an opportunity to put enormous amounts of your money into businesses that had very uncertain futures. At the time, I had little of my own money on the line, but no worries: If the investments worked out (and some of them did for a little while), I would get paid a lot. In the event they didn’t, which is what has happened to nearly all of them since, I still got paid a lot.

There are critics who have called this greedy. I reject this characterization.

As a gatherer of conceptualistic, future revenue stream, I forged a path that few were willing to follow. This was brave. Not all paths lead to fortunes, and the opportunities available for pushing on are not always clear at the start. But let’s be clear: The path was not wrong — and neither was the trailblazer, me.

The SPAC moment has passed. I believe this is primarily due to two reasons.

The first is fairly obvious — the value of any asset can be calculated as the discounted value of its future cash flows. So as interest rates go up today, so does the opportunity cost of capital and the rate at which it has to grow. This is reflected in a higher discount rate, which more harshly judges future cash flows.

My SPACs operated on a cash-flow “don’t ask, don’t tell” basis. In hindsight, this was an unfortunate but inevitable function of a market that had unfairly tilted in favor of those with the intelligence and media presence to fleece others.

The second reason is harder to quantify. Let me explain it like this — I had a lived experience that, with the benefit of helicopter thinking, has allowed me to recalibrate my internal processes to reveal a positive outcome that I didn’t travel toward at the time.

For a period in 2021, life was a diamond-handed affair. My SPACs were killing it. I was on CNBC and Bloomberg most days. I posted some cool topless selfies; I showed off my plane a bit. Whatever. YOLO. But then someone came up with this name for me: SPAC Jesus. I dug it.

But here’s the thing: Other people didn’t. People thought that I thought I could walk on water, which isn’t accurate. I thought and still think that my SPACs were the phenomenal ideas that had the misfortune to be executed in a market that doesn’t value phenomenal ideas. But it was a distraction. Investors became focused on the wrong things, like was I going to grow my hair long, rather than the theoretical upside potential of my low-risk, high-reward strategy.

A great man, not Jesus, once said: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.”(1)

I am that man. I sweat valor; I strive. If I come short, it’s only because I’m playing long term. Warren Buffett once said something like, “I am 90 and I have been doing this a long time.” I will be that person.

Out of respect for how things turned out, I have cut down on bragging about my riches (although I am still fabulously well-off, obvi) and am focused on other financially attractive themes to become associated with. There will be opportunities to get rich. Stay tuned!

(1) Quoted in the actual letter.

