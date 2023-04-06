Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VICTOR, N.Y. — VICTOR, N.Y. — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $223 million. On a per-share basis, the Victor, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $71 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.18 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings to be $11.60 to $11.90 per share.

