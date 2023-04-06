Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho — EAGLE, Idaho — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $175.1 million.
The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.
Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion.
