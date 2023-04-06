Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $114.7 million.
The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.
Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.4 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI