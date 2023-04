Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas went on lavish vacations paid for by Harlan Crow, a Texas billionaire who is a prominent Republican donor, according to a new report from the investigative news organization ProPublica .

The report describes a close relationship between the two men stretching back at least two decades. It states that Thomas accepted luxury trips “nearly every year” from Crow without disclosing them, including junkets on the billionaire’s superyacht and regular trips on his private jet. And it states that none of it appears in Thomas’s financial disclosures.