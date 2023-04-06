Suit tossed: Sweetgreen swaps salad name to appease Chipotle

A lawsuit over a salad has been tossed.
Sweetgreen said it will change the name of the salad to Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl as part of an agreement to resolve the lawsuit.
“We are looking forward to putting this lawsuit behind us as we continue to connect more people to real food,” Sweetgreen said in a statement.
Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle said it was pleased that Sweetgreen is changing the name and believes the new name protects its trademarks.
“We will continue our vigilance in protecting our intellectual property in the marketplace,” said Chipotle.