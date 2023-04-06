Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A long-running debate among Wall Street quants is how good Universa Investments LP’s tail-risk portfolio is, and whether the hedge fund’s claims about that performance are misleading. Bloomberg News reporter Justina Lee covered the dispute in an article this week titled “Black Swans, Angry Hedge Funds, and How to Make a 3,612% Return.” The first thing to know about Universa is that it is closely associated with Black Swan author Nassim Taleb and that the controversy stretches back to the hedge fund Taleb ran personally before becoming a “Distinguished Scientific Adviser” to Universa.

Wall Street Journal reporter Scott Patterson kindly sent me an advance copy of his forthcoming book Chaos Kings that will do much to settle the issue. Patterson interviewed and got substantial new detail from both Universa founder Mark Spitznagel and his critics, as well as from a handful of other successful innovators who reverse standard investment thinking, which means designing strategies for normal times with precautions built in to survive chaotic ones. Patterson’s Chaos Kings instead design strategies for “lottery-ticket” wins during unexpected crashes with precautions built in to limit the “bleed” losses they suffer in normal times. Spitznagel wrote his own book, Safe Haven , but that gave no relevant new information on the issues that are at the heart of the dispute about returns.

The public debate has generated considerable heat along with light. A calm appraisal of the arguments on both sides requires a bit of math, but math that is very important for investors to understand.

If I give you $100 to invest and a year later you hand me back $110, you delivered a 10% return. That’s simple. But what if lots of people gave you money to invest at different times, and took it out at different times? The standard solution is to quote returns for some hypothetical investor who gave you money on Dec. 31 of one year and redeemed on Dec. 31 the next year.

One problem with this is that it doesn’t reflect the actual experience of your investors. A major drag on investor returns is the tendency to put money in mutual funds when recent returns have been good (“buy high”) and pull it out after losses (“sell low”). There are many studies estimating the losses from this tendency, and they generally put them around 1% to 2% per year. That makes what investors voluntarily give up by perverse market timing considerably larger than the average fees that funds require them to pay.

Nevertheless, the standard reporting makes sense if you figure the portfolio manager is only responsible for making the best use of the funds that investors give him or her and leave it to investors to decide when to invest or redeem. Long-term buy-and-hold investors can earn the reported mutual fund return, it’s just that most investors don’t.

That assumption is not appropriate for tail-risk funds, whose managers try to deliver their returns at specific times — when market volatility is high and asset prices are low. They, not their investors, determine timing.

Consider a hypothetical tail-risk strategy with a projected bleed rate of 1.5% per year in good times. That means an investor with a $100,000 portfolio tied to the S&P 500 Index would enter into a contract with the tail-risk manager expecting to lose $1,500 in most years, but that promised large gains in the occasional crash.

In 2020, this strategy might have lost the expected $125 per month in January and February but made perhaps $10,000 in March. Suppose its bleed rate increased over the rest of the year — this is often the case because after disasters insurance gets more expensive — to the point that it lost not only the $10,000 March gain, but additional money so it ended the year with the expected loss of $1,500 in normal times.

From a return standpoint, you would say the tail-risk fund failed, since it had the same losses as it had in normal years. But an investor in the fund who rebalanced monthly would have more money at the end of the year, $117,600, than an uninsured S&P 500 investor, $116,900. The reason? The tail risk fund delivered cash when equity prices were low, and consumed cash when equity prices were high, allowing the investor to buy low and sell high. That gain was greater than the cash $1,500 loss. Moreover, the insured investor avoided the trauma of a 19% monthly loss in March, trauma that often leads to bankruptcies and panic selling at the bottom.

Rather than saying the tail-risk fund had a 1.5% loss for 2020 — a meaningless figure — it makes sense to say that the tail-risk fund delivered 0.7% of value — the difference between the insured total return of 17.6% and the uninsured total return of 16.9%.

Some of Universa’s less sophisticated critics have missed this point and want the fund to report standard returns. The more sophisticated critics accept the use of value-added return measures, but object to Universa’s denominators. In my example, I used $100,000 — the amount the investor wants to protect — as the denominator. But Universa uses much smaller denominators, such as the expected monthly bleed loss of $125, to claim astronomical returns such as an 8,000% gain in March. This is how a horse-race bettor thinks — betting $125 on a race and winning $10,000 for an 80:1 return — but it’s not the usual way to assess investments. Or Universa might divide the extra $700 the strategy delivered for the investor in 2020 by the expected $1,500 bleed loss to get a 47% annual return.

If Universa were a public mutual fund, everyone would have the same data and could compute returns in any manner they like. But Universa is a private hedge fund and does not release all the information necessary to compute alternative return figures. Moreover, its history is very lumpy — a few large gains and very many small losses, a handful of investors who got in and out critical times, each investor with different objectives and terms. There is no representative investor who wanted to hedge an S&P 500 portfolio starting in 2008 and ending in 2023 and no way to reconstruct accurately what the experience would have been.

The figures Universa does release, like a 3,612% return in March 2020 or a 114% annuity-equivalent return over the life of the fund, are eye-catching due to the small denominators Universa likes to use, but properly interpreted are the sorts of numbers needed to evaluate tail-risk fund performance. That means realizing the 3,612% return will be offset by the 100% losses experienced in almost all months. Investors have to decide the likelihood of another month like March 2020 will come along every three years or not.

The 114% annuity-equivalent return is actually a claimed 2% addition to annual returns, but Universa divides by expected bleed losses in good market years (1.7%) rather than the full portfolio amount protected. If you understand that Universa is claiming its past investors have net gains somewhat greater than their bleed losses in good market years — so an investor who loses $1 million in good market years expects to make enough in bad years for a net long-term profit around $1 million per year — then the number is useful.

Universa’s more sophisticated critics understand that the fund is reporting useful information in sensationalist ways. Their objection is that these kinds of return figures are uncertain even for traditional funds with stable investment bases, similar investors and steady returns. When applied to Universa they are so uncertain as to be almost matters of opinion. Two analysts looking at the same complete data could come up with very different values due to differing assumptions and conventions. When you divide numbers by very small base amounts, as Universa likes to do, you multiply the uncertainty. Some people fear that a fund using sensational reporting conventions might also be choosing the most favorable possible assumptions for the underlying returns. But even if Universa exposed the full data it’s likely that independent analysts would still disagree substantially about its return history.

Patterson’s book sheds light on Universa’s returns but does not fully resolve the disagreements. It makes a strong case that at least a handful of “crisis hunters,” including Taleb and Spitznagel, really do have some secret sauce that offers value to investors beyond conventional systematic tail-risk strategies. Essentially, these managers have more insurance before crashes than they maintain on average in good times. Most claim it is based on systemic mathematical principles rather than intuition or lucky guesses or selective reporting, but none have described those principles in sufficient detail to be tested.

Investors in a position to use these tail-risk funds can demand the details denied the public, even investigators like Patterson, to draw their own conclusions. But all investors should understand some of the pitfalls of applying standard investment return metrics and should be open to clearly explained alternatives.

Aaron Brown is a former managing director and head of financial market research at AQR Capital Management. He is author of “The Poker Face of Wall Street.” He may have a stake in the areas he writes about.

