JFK and Jackie leased this Georgetown house, now offered at $2 million

When Blair and Virginia Childs left for an extended trip to Europe in January 1954, they leased their Georgetown townhouse for six months to Sen. John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy, who were just beginning to become world-famous. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Except for the Kennedys’ brief tenure, the property has been home to members of the Childs family since shortly after it was built in 1942. But because of that brush with Kennedy family fame, it’s best known as the Georgetown townhouse where newlyweds Jack and Jackie lived.

Now the townhouse is on the market for the first time since the 1940s, with an asking price of $2 million. The listing has fueled interest in its history and its sentimental niche in the Kennedys’ history.

Jack and Jackie were married in 1953 and moved in with his parents in Hyannis Port, Mass. The freshman Democratic senator from Massachusetts visited his new wife there on weekends, a situation about which Jackie was less than thrilled.

In Anne Garside’s book about the couple’s newlywed life, “Camelot at Dawn: Jacqueline and John Kennedy in Georgetown, May 1954,” Jackie was described as “anxious” to get a place of their own. The couple’s secretary found the furnished Georgetown rental, though seller Terry Childs suspects that her grandmother Virginia’s friendship with Jackie’s half sister, Janet Auchincloss Rutherfurd, may have had something to do with the arrangement.

Blair and Virginia said little about their interaction with the Kennedys. They were abroad while the Kennedys lived in the house, and they were described by Terry Childs as staunch Republicans. What they did say wasn’t enthusiastic.

“My grandmother was very upset with Jackie when she got home because she had painted some of the furniture and put up the paintings that Jack did, just banging nails into the walls,” Childs said. “It’s kind of a precursor to some of what Jackie did in the White House, these total renovations.” In six months, the Kennedys caused $385.49 worth of damage, equivalent to $4,300 today, according to a letter Jackie left for the Childs upon their return.

What Childs has to say about the Kennedys comes mostly from her grandparents’ housekeeper, Mattie Penn, who lived with the Kennedys during their stay at Dent Place. Penn recalled spending time with Jackie, teaching her domestic skills and helping her prepare meals for Jack to eat at home or at his office for lunch. A photo of Penn and Jackie sold at auction in 2013 for nearly $400.

“She was just a wonderful, kind person,” Childs said. As children, she said, “we’d sit and listen to her stories about how wonderful it was when they were in the house.”

In his first year of marriage, Jack lost 35 pounds because of health issues that required back surgeries. He joked to his sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver: “It’s nothing serious. Just a result of Jackie’s cooking.” But he was hospitalized in New York soon after he left the Georgetown townhouse. He and Jackie sent a letter to Penn, thanking her for sending regards while he was incapacitated and commenting on her collard greens recipe. It is one of the few recorded letters Jackie signed as “Mrs. K.”

Jack’s handwritten note reads: “Many thanks, Mattie. If you have any spare time, hope you will come and cook me a dish of collards. They will kill me or cure me.” Jackie added: “How we miss you Mattie. Lots of love and happy New Year from us both. Mrs. K.”

Upon returning from Europe, Blair and Virginia lived in the house until they died, and Terry bought it in 1999 after her grandmother’s death. She installed a copper roof and solar panels, painted the exterior and made cosmetic changes to the primary bedroom, the bathrooms and the kitchen. But much of the house remains unchanged, including the windows on the north-facing outside wall. The cover of “Camelot at Dawn” shows the Kennedys standing in front of those windows on the second-floor balcony.

“I didn’t want to touch those because it’s what makes the house so unique,” Childs said. “Whereas my neighbors have done some fairly major renovations, it’s still single-pane glass, so it gets chilly, but I couldn’t change any of that.”

The first floor has Canadian oak floors, a galley kitchen with a wet bar and a living/dining room with oak moldings. A windowed door leads outside and then a few steps up to the English-style garden, which Childs filled with purple bearded irises and white peonies.

The second floor has a bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a family or entertaining room with a balcony that overlooks the garden. From the balcony, twin stairs lead down to a patio. A brick walkway connects the patio to a detached one-car garage.

The primary bedroom suite, which has four closets and an en suite bathroom, is on the third floor. Another bedroom on this floor faces Dent Street. A fourth bedroom is on the lower level, near the laundry room, along with an additional bathroom and storage space.

$2,000,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Approximate square-footage: 3,070

Lot size: 2,190 square feet

Features: This four-level townhouse — including finished lower-level — in Georgetown’s West Village has period finishes such as oak moldings, a wood-burning fireplace, large windows and Canadian oak floors. A garden has a patio and a path to a detached one-car garage.

Listing agent: Michael Brennan , Compass Real Estate.

