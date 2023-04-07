Black unemployment rate hits record low

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Black unemployment rate sank to the lowest point on record in March, 5 percent, a testament to the economic recovery following the pandemic. The figure is even more surprising, considering that just three years ago, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Black unemployment rate had soared to 16.8 percent with some 3.5 million Black workers dropping out of the labor market or losing work.

A surge in labor market demand coming out of the pandemic has fueled one of the fastest jobs recoveries on record, sending the national unemployment rate to historic lows and benefiting millions of Black workers who had lost their jobs and quickly found new ones.

Whether these gains are lasting is uncertain, as economists predict a recession later this year. Black workers suffer disproportionately during recessions and economic downturns because they tend to work in lower wage industries that lay off workers at a higher rate.

“This has to do with the tight labor market,” said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glass Door. “The fact that we have had such a quick recovery form Covid and hot labor market can lift all boats. Employers are incentivized to reach out to pools of talent they’ve previously overlooked.”

Economists say that the Black unemployment rate in the United States tends to be twice the White unemployment rate due to systemic racism and other broad structural forces, such as differences in access to education.

The unemployment rate is even lower than during the years when then President Trump often took credit for the Black unemployment rate hitting a record low during his term, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics going back to 1972.

The record low Black unemployment rate is a win for the Federal Reserve, which has been accused of widening economic inequality. With its years-long policy of lower interest rates that help more workers get and keep jobs, those policies also boost wealth for people who hold investments or want to buy homes, which can bypass Americans of colors.

Fed officials have argued that a tight labor market is key to reaching groups who have, historically, been left on the economic margins.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell often says his goal is to works toward a labor market that lifts everyone up.

“I would go back to the labor market that we had in 2018. ‘19, ‘20” Powell said in a December news conference. “What that looked like was, wage increases for the people at the lowest end of the income spectrum were the largest. The gaps between racial groups and gender groups were at their smallest in recorded history…So that seems like something that would be really good for the economy and for the country, if we could get back to that.”

Rachel Siegel contributed to this report.

