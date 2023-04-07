Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

US employers added 236,000 jobs to payrolls in March, providing more kindling for the monetary policy arsonists who would burn down the economy to tame inflation. As the argument goes, employment cost pressures ultimately drive prices, and the labor market is still too hot to get sticker shock under control. But look closer and it’s clear that labor market prospects are already dimming, and policymakers risk unnecessary economic harm if they ignore the signs.

Of course, the top-line numbers — which receive all the attention — are heavily influenced to the upside by the extreme and well-known structural worker shortages in a couple of categories. Namely:

• Private education and health-care services, which added 65,000 workers in the period.

• Leisure and hospitality, which added 72,000.

Together, those categories accounted for 72% of the 189,000 US private payroll increase in March. Take government hiring and those idiosyncratic categories out of the picture, and you’re left with a net increase in the other categories of just 52,000, which is less than the pre-pandemic average of 97,000 (2017-2019). Aggregate payrolls in goods-producing sectors have begun to decline, as have those in financial activities and construction (the latter of which has structural worker shortages of its own.) Payroll growth in information (media, telecom and data processing) has slowed to a crawl.

If the Fed waits for health care and hospitality to buckle completely, it’s going to overshoot.

In areas like nursing, worker shortages are so pronounced that employers are likely to keep adding workers regardless of how high interest rates go. Burnout and retirements during the Covid-19 pandemic have added to existing shortages that start at the college level, where there are too few faculty members to build a solid pipeline of qualified workers. Leisure industries suffered, among other things, from the plunge in immigration during the pandemic, and overall employment there is still below pre-pandemic levels. In some of these areas, companies would have to be put out of business to halt payroll growth. If the Federal Reserve’s goal is to keep pushing rates higher until headline payroll growth meets its definition of acceptable, it’s almost certain to precipitate a harsher-than-necessary recession.

There are also warning signs flashing in the geographic data. While the national unemployment rate remains near a five-decade low at 3.5%, rates have been rising meaningfully since the summer in West Coast states, according to data released late last month. In California, the unemployment rate has climbed 0.5 percentage point since August to 4.3%. Washington and Oregon have had similar outsized increases.

For evidence that the labor market is sufficiently under control for the Fed’s goals, look no further than average hourly earnings. Worker earnings are now rising at a three-month seasonally adjusted annualized pace of around 3.2%, which is already near pre-pandemic norms and consistent with the Fed’s inflation goals. (If you assume a 2% inflation goal and 1.5% productivity growth, it signals the Fed should accept anything under 3.5%.) If this continues, the more closely watched year-on-year figures should also converge on that magical 3.5% level sometime in the summer.

These optimistic signs were mostly lost on a slow Good Friday holiday for Wall Street. With the B-team apparently manning bond desks, yields on two-year Treasury notes surged 13 basis points to 3.96% (albeit from very low levels.) The snap reaction on Wall Street is that headline unemployment and payrolls matter more than the details, and the monetary policy arsonists will get their way and keep raising rates. Another 25-basis-point increase in the policy rate looks increasingly probable when the Federal Open Market Committee meets again May 2-3, but some policymakers are clearly inclined to raise more in the months thereafter. That would be a shame, because Fed governors and presidents are already getting the labor market cooling they have been hoping for. They just need to look under the surface.

