Young or old, the coming shortfall in Social Security should worry you

No, Social Security isn’t bankrupt. But it does have a significant funding shortage.

By
April 7, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Kat Brooks/The Washington Post; iStock)
I’m frequently told by young adults that they’re doubtful Social Security will have enough money to ever send them a monthly check.

“It won’t be around when I get old,” they say.

Older adults worry that the payments they are currently receiving will be cut because of a looming shortfall in the federal program.

Both generational groups are right to be troubled.

Social Security funding crisis will arrive in 2033, U.S. projects

Social Security isn’t projected to be bankrupt, as you may falsely believe. But the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund (OASI), which pays retirement and survivor benefits, will be unable to issue full benefits starting in 2033, according to the latest trustee reports for the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.

Here’s what you should know about the financial state of Social Security and Medicare.

