It’s unusual for a group of trees to become famous, but the quaking stand of aspen known as Pando has been featured on Good Morning America and a US postage stamp. What looks like a forest is a single, 13-million-ton organism — perhaps the world’s largest living creature. It might also be the oldest living thing on the planet, having survived for over 10,000 years. But now scientists are warning that it could die this century as a result of human meddling with the ecosystem.

Calling it a poster child for ecological destruction might be a bit arbitrary — there are lots of possible contenders for that dubious honor — but Pando’s age and size, and its rapid decline, do say something important about humanity’s impact on the environment.

There are about 47,000 trees, or as biologists call them, stems, that make up Pando — technically a clonal colony stretching across 106 acres in central Utah. Each stem is genetically identical, and underground, the roots connect in a complex labyrinth, which justifies its status as a single plant.

“We can’t see the roots underground. We don’t know what all those connections mean. However, those hidden things are really important in terms of understanding how communities work,” said Paul Rogers, a biologist at Utah State University who is tracking the fate of Pando and trying to rescue part of it. Pando, he said, has something to teach us about communities of other species, including humans.

If it dies, a lot will go with it. The grove supports a vast diversity of plants and animals. The root system brings groundwater toward the surface, and this spurs the growth of a variety of other plants, and these in turn support an interdependent array of animals.

A biologist named Burton Barnes noticed in 1960s that clusters of aspens were really connected clones. He identified what would later be named Pando in 1976 — its clonal nature confirmed by DNA evidence years later.

At first it didn’t get much attention, wrote historian Jared Farmer in his 2022 book Elderflora. That changed in the 1990s. Scientists started posting letters to journals boasting that one colony of fungus or another constituted the largest living organism on Earth, including one in Oregon dubbed the humongous fugus. Jumping into the fray, three biologists from the University of Colorado wrote a letter to Nature, arguing that a colony of quaking aspen beat them all. They dubbed it Pando.

Pando is ancient, although we don’t know exactly how ancient. One researcher estimated its age at a staggering 80,000 years. Utah’s Rogers is skeptical. To be that old, it would have to have survived the last ice age, 14,000 years ago. Its age is hard to measure because the rings on individual trunks number no more than 200 — Pando keeps itself going by throwing up new shoots, over and over again.

While the stems have a finite lifespan, the whole organism might be, under pre-20th century conditions, immortal. Some individual tree species don’t seem to decline with age — including the bristlecone pine, which can live up to 5,000 years or until something knocks it down, whichever comes first. But a clonal colony of trees might live much longer — since it can, in essence, create endless new copies of itself. And unlike a single tree, it can migrate, the stems slowly creeping up favorable new hillsides and receding from others.

And in the last 100 years, human activity has made growing new stems much tougher for Pando. The main threats, said Rogers, are deer and elk, as well as a few domestic cattle and sheep. Aspen grow fast, which makes their young stems tender and tasty to these herbivores, and so most are getting eaten before they have a chance of becoming a new tree. Areas that used to hold 200 adult stems now have just 50. “It hasn’t shrunk from the outside,” said Rogers. “It’s thinning and collapsing from the inside.”

The fact that it’s getting eaten isn’t the fault of the herbivores. Their populations exploded when, in the early 20th century, people decided to exterminate their main predators — wolves, bears and cougars.

The impact of climate change is harder to predict, said Rogers. “We have these two opposing forces.” On the one hand, warming temperatures could shrink aspen habitat, pushing them to cooler, higher elevations. On the other hand, aspen thrive in fire. Fire, he said, creates an opportunity for aspen to expand.

For Pando, the herbivore explosion is a much more immediate problem. To stave off disaster, Rogers has led an effort to fence off about half the grove to protect young stems. Early signs show it’s helping, but being completely free from herbivores is not a natural state either — Pando benefits from some thinning. In one section of the fenced part, Rogers is experimenting with managing the new growth, trying to duplicate the balance of centuries past. He said Pando will now have three fates for the three sections — fenced and managed, fenced not managed, and unfenced. Somehow, it doesn’t feel quite the same.

The earth has always changed, but it’s the speed of change over the last century that’s alarming. Changes in climate, and changes in the populations of plants and animals, are happening so fast that we could lose some of our most interesting life forms before we’ve even had time to understand them.

