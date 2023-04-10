Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.1 million.
The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.
Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.
