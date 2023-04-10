Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 99 cents per share.