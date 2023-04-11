CarMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $69 million.
The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $5.72 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.87 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $484.8 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.68 billion.
