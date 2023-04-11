The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CarMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

April 11, 2023 at 7:07 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $69 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $5.72 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $484.8 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

