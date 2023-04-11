How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 4/11/2023

Wall Street drifted through a muted day of trading, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of an anticipated update on consumer inflation and other reports later in the week.
CarMax jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected. Moderna sank following a discouraging report on a potential flu vaccine. Treasury yields held steady.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 slipped 0.17 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,108.94.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.27 points, or 0.3%, to 33,684.79.
The Nasdaq composite fell 52.48 points, or 0.4% to 12,031.88.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.15 points, or 0.8%, to 1,786.59.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 3.92 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is up 199.50 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 56.08 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 32.13 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 269.44 points, or 7%.
The Dow is up 537.54 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,565.39 points, or 15%.
The Russell 2000 is up 25.35 points, or 1.4%.