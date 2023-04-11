Ford to convert Ontario plant into electric vehicle complex

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. says it will spend $1.34 billion ($1.8 billion Canadian) to convert an SUV factory in suburban Toronto so it can build next-generation electric vehicles.
Ford wouldn’t say which models will be built at the 487-acre (197 hectare) site, which will be renamed the Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex. The plant currently builds the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus gas-powered SUVs.
The company says it will consolidate three body shops into one at the plant, helping to create space to assemble battery cells into packs on site. The lithium-ion cells will come from Ford’s planned joint-venture battery complex in Kentucky.
Ford also wouldn’t say how many electric vehicles the plant will be able to build per year. The conversion is a step toward Ford's plan to ramp up factories to build EVs at a rate of 2 million per year by the end of 2026.
The company plans to start building EVs at the site that will go on sale in 2025 in North America.