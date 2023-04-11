JetBlue adds Amsterdam in effort to compete with big rivals

JetBlue currently flies to London and will start service to Paris in June. The Amsterdam flights will put the New York-based airline in head-to-head competition against the alliance of bigger rivals Delta Air Lines and KLM.

NEW YORK — JetBlue said Tuesday it will begin flying between New York and Amsterdam this summer after a Dutch court blocked a government effort to limit flights at Schiphol Airport.

JetBlue has seeking approval to fly to Amsterdam for some time but was unable to get anything more than temporary takeoff and landing slots this summer, which it said wasn’t good enough. The airline reversed course on Tuesday, however, saying that a court ruling against the Dutch government’s plan to reduce flights at Schiphol gives it confidence to enter the market.