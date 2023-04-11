Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the height of his fame in the early 1990s, Nintendo Co.’s iconic Super Mario was, according to one widely cited survey, more recognizable to US children than Mickey Mouse. Three decades later, the plumber has toppled the rodent once again. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hit theaters last week, has not only had the best opening weekend of any film in the US this year, but the biggest opening for an animated motion picture ever, topping even Walt Disney Co.’s biggest hits. The film earned $376 million in just five days, even before debuting in its native Japan later this month. A total box office of more than $1 billion seems likely, which would catapult it into one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies of all time.

That means Mario is more than just a hit again — he’s a must-have property. It’s a long overdue success for a pop-culture icon that has transcended generations. But can Nintendo repeat it?

The triumph was far from guaranteed. Gen Z and Generation Alpha kids might be expected to be more interested in the likes of Fortnite and Minecraft than a game from their parents’ era. Hardcore fans of the franchise fretted about the movie’s break with tradition, including casting Chris Pratt in the lead role without Mario’s familiar, stereotypical Italian accent. Over the years, videogame adaptations to the silver screen have tended to fall between two stools in attempting to attract both dedicated fans and new audiences, ending up satisfying neither.

Indeed, it was Mario that began that trend 30 years ago, when the live-action movie with Bob Hoskins in the plumber role — the first-ever adaptation of a videogame into a movie — spectacularly flopped. Mickey was soon back on top.

That failure was among the reasons Nintendo became increasingly cautious on the use of its intellectual property; disastrous licensed games based on its Legend of Zelda didn’t help either. While the plumber has been gradually introduced into other franchises, such as Mario Kart and the fighting game Super Smash Bros., the firm has largely kept him, and its main moneymakers, on a tight leash ever since.

The box-office success is a vindication for former President Tatsumi Kimishima, who filled the gap at the company after the sudden death of Satoru Iwata in 2015, before stepping down himself three years later. Kimishima made the decision seven years ago to use proceeds from the sale of the company’s stake in a US baseball team to push into the movie business instead. A banker by trade, his initial time with Nintendo was spent dealing with Pokemon, which is only partly owned by the Kyoto firm.

It may have inspired his movie foray. Because of its complex ownership, the game is treated differently than most of Nintendo’s properties — marketed much more aggressively with media tie-ins, frequent movies and more mainline titles. Pokemon is, by some estimates, the most successful media franchise in the world, earning more than Star Wars, Marvel or Harry Potter, yet not all the profits accrue to Nintendo, notably from the smash hit mobile game Pokemon Go. Investors might be entitled to feel a little frustrated that the company hasn’t been able to leverage its own creations so fruitfully.

Mario’s box office boom is a step in the right direction. Jefferies estimates that the film alone might result in $350 million profit for Nintendo, to be booked this fiscal year. Less easy to calculate, but far more important, is the synergy it may create for a company whose mainstay Switch console is entering old age.

While Nintendo doesn’t have a new platformer ready to go on sale, the box-office triumph will doubtless boost sales of the plumber’s recent outings. That’s especially good news for the Japanese company as, unlike rivals, it rarely discounts even older titles. There’s little clarity on the firm’s software slate after May’s highly anticipated Zelda launch, but with no new mainline Mario title in six years, and the current version of Mario Kart nearly a decade old, both are well overdue updates.

Speculation will also be high that it can double down on Donkey Kong. The ape, voiced in the movie by Seth Rogen, will next year get his own section in the Super Nintendo World area of the Universal Studios Japan theme park. There’s rumor, too, that the character could get a spinoff movie, like the Minions of Despicable Me, also created by Nintendo partner Illumination. All that makes it the perfect time to re-introduce gamers to the ape, one of its oldest characters, after a nearly decade-long absence; the recent trend of nostalgia for Donkey Kong’s heyday of the mid-90s will help.

With audiences tiring of seemingly identical superhero movies, this and the hit HBO show The Last of Us, based on a Sony Group Corp. game, will increasingly have Hollywood leafing through game catalogs in search of the next big thing. Nintendo will have no shortage of suitors looking to leverage properties that aren’t yet household names, such as Metroid or Starfox.

Nonetheless, don’t expect a Nintendo Cinematic Universe just yet. The firm will likely continue to be cautious about how it uses its properties, and who it partners with. Reports from 2015 of a Zelda show at Netflix Inc. failed to materialize, though the long-running fantasy certainly has some of the broadest international appeal.

It’s precisely because Nintendo is as careful about its icons as Disney is about Mickey Mouse that’s helped make Mario an enduring hit across generations, even as one-time rivals have fallen into obscurity. The rodent turns 100 in a few years. With his big-screen success, the plumber might outlast him yet.

