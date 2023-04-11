Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wields almost unbridled power in Turkey, is seeking another term in presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. With the nation facing an economic crisis and struggling to recover from devastating earthquakes, polls suggest a tight race that could threaten his 20-year rule, the longest in Turkey’s history. The quakes left tens of thousands people dead and triggered criticism of the government’s response. Electoral rules were rewritten to give Erdogan and his allies an edge. And the president’s critics object to the election board’s qualifying Erdogan to run again.

1. Why does Erdogan face criticism over the earthquakes?

The collapse of at least 173,000 buildings has revived longstanding complaints that builders were allowed to sacrifice safety in favor of speed and cost savings during a construction boom. Construction firms have been known to remove supporting columns from some shops and parking lots, and make changes in bearing walls, building doors and windows. Survivors and opposition parties also say the government hasn’t responded adequately to one of Turkey’s worst natural disasters. Erdogan has conceded there were difficulties in dispatching urgent aid amid harsh winter conditions to all 11 affected provinces but insisted that all available assistance was mobilized.

2. What are Erdogan’s other challenges?

Erdogan has been seen as an increasingly authoritarian leader after effectively shifting Turkey to an executive presidency with sweeping powers in 2018. The election comes as the nation is contending with the worst cost-of-living crisis in two decades. Erdogan remains Turkey’s most popular politician, but his Justice and Development Party has lost support among the poor, who had been among its most stalwart backers. Though Turkey’s opposition parties rarely coordinate strategy, this time Erdogan faces a serious challenge from a six-party opposition bloc as well as from a separate, pro-Kurdish political group.

3. Why are prices so high?

Turkey’s inflation rate slowed to 50.5% in April, having reached a 24-year peak of 85.5% in October. Pandemic disruptions and the war in Ukraine have fueled inflation in many nations, but Erdogan’s unconventional economic views have amplified the problem in Turkey. While many central banks have increased interest rates to combat inflation, Erdogan takes the unorthodox position that doing so has the opposite effect. Under pressure from him, Turkey’s central bank has cut rates. In pre-election pledges that will test the country’s fiscal health, Erdogan has promised to protect citizens’ purchasing power by significantly increasing pensions, civil servants’ pay, and the minimum wage.

4. Who is challenging Erdogan for the presidency?

The six-party alliance has nominated Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of its biggest party, for the presidency. The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party has signaled that it will support him rather than field its own candidate. Candidates for the president need more than 50% of the vote to win in the first round; otherwise they face a runoff two weeks later. A runoff is a possibility as center-right candidate Muharrem Ince, a former Kilicdaroglu ally, is likely to divide opposition votes. The final candidate is Sinan Ogan, who is backed by a group of nationalist parties.

5. What’s the issue with Erdogan’s candidacy?

His critics say it violates the constitution, which limits presidents to two consecutive five-year terms unless parliament calls a snap election during the second term. Officials in Erdogan’s administration say that although he’s been elected president twice since 2014, the shift to a presidential system in 2017 means that the 2018 vote was technically his first term under the revised constitution. Erdogan’s eligibility was accepted by the country’s Supreme Election Board, which has the final say in the matter.

6. What are the prospects for parliament?

Polls suggest Erdogan’s party and its smaller partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, could struggle to sustain the parliamentary majority they won in the last election in 2018. Their prospects would improve if they and other small allies agree to field parliamentary candidates on collaborative lists. Turkey’s D’Hondt system of proportional representation favors alliances and larger parties over smaller ones. The People’s Democratic Party, currently the third largest bloc in parliament, faces a potential ban on charges of ties to separatist Kurdish militants but could circumvent it by fielding parliamentary candidates on the ticket of another pro-Kurdish group, the Green Left. The People’s Democratic Party has been the target of a state clampdown since 2015, when its electoral victories briefly cost Erdogan’s party its domination of parliament.

7. How have the electoral rules changed?

Amendments that took effect on April 6 exempt the president from a prohibition on ministers using state resources to organize their campaigns or attend rallies. They also reduce the percentage of overall votes a party must win to enter parliament to 7% from 10% and make it harder for smaller parties to win seats on their own, forcing them to run on tickets dominated by bigger allies.

