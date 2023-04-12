Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yet another consequential abortion-rights case looks headed for the Supreme Court. Late Friday, federal judges in Texas and Washington issued two conflicting rulings on the abortion pill known as mifepristone. The first suspends the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug nationwide; the second blocks the agency from restricting access to the very same drug.

Taken together, these cases offer a cautionary tale about the future of American abortion policy.

Mifepristone, which has been on the market in the US since 2000, is safer than Tylenol. When taken in combination with misoprostol, the drug is more than 99% effective, requiring emergency medical intervention in less than 0.2% of cases. Experts say that few drugs have been subject to greater scrutiny or more layers of unnecessary regulation.

The Texas ruling would not only deny 64 million women access to this abortion method. It could also put at risk every other FDA-approved treatment and cast in doubt the authority of regulatory agencies writ large. With the potential for months, if not years, of litigation, two things are clear.

First, President Joe Biden’s administration — which has appealed the Texas ruling — should prepare for the most extreme outcome: that the abortion pill is taken off the market entirely. The most pragmatic way to do so is to prepare the health system to deliver a misoprostol-only regimen for medication abortion. While taking misoprostol alone causes more discomfort, it’s safe and 80% effective — and common as a single course of medication in many countries.

A misoprostol-only regimen will require more clinician visits and surgical follow-ups, adding pressure on a system already short of providers and clinics. To ensure women have access to needed care, the Biden administration should pick up where it left off last year. In August, the White House encouraged states to apply for extra Medicaid funding to expand abortion care. This was a good start, yet officials were so deterred by the administrative hoops that they opted to leave money on the table. Streamlining the process for so-called 1115 waivers would help.

Longer term, boosting the provider workforce will be critical: Obstetrician-gynecologists are quitting their practices for fear of criminal penalties (even for providing legal abortions), not to mention the disincentive of low reimbursement and uncompensated care. Some states have opted to raise their own Medicaid rates for abortion care. States should also strengthen their legal protections for providers.

A second point is that confusion, legal jeopardy and periodic crises will persist until both sides of this debate accept that abortion policy must be settled through legislatures, not the courts. That means persuading voters, making concessions and accepting compromises that coincide with what the broad middle of American voters believes — and gives both parties much, though not all, of what they want. Activists may scoff at such bargains, but they’re the best way to sustain the kind of durable legal regime that prevails in (say) Europe. Delegating such decisions to unelected judges is both irresponsible and unpredictable for everyone involved. Republicans seemed to grasp this essential point until about five minutes ago.

Unfortunately, the legal logjam around mifepristone is indicative of where abortion policy now seems to be headed in the US: a confusing, unpredictable, high-stakes legal gamble — with all too many lives in the balance.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

