Air Jordan 13 sneakers sell for a record $2.2 million

A pair of Nike Air Jordan 13′s that Michael Jordan wore during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold at auction for $2.2 million — the most ever paid for a pair of sneakers at auction. Tuesday’s final bid fell on the lower end of price range estimates offered by Sotheby’s, which said in March that the shoes could fetch as much as $4 million. But it still lived up to expectations that the black and red sneakers would become some of the most expensive ever sold.

The shoes, experts said, were especially coveted because Jordan wore them during a winning game of the storied series in which he led the Chicago Bulls to its sixth title in eight years. The team’s journey during 1997-1998 season was chronicled in the popular ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” But the price may have also been buoyed by an increasingly valuable market for sneakers, which have emerged as an asset class akin to collectibles such as fine art, experts say.

Demand for sports memorabilia is also on the rise, evidenced by the $10.1 million paid in 2022 for a jersey Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 Finals, which set a record for the highest a piece of game-worn memorabilia sold at auction. In 2021, a pair of Nike Air Ships worn by Jordan sold at the auction house for over $1.4 million, and in 2019 a pair of Nike Waffle shoes sold for $437,500, according to Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s said that after the Bulls won Game 2 of the 1998 Finals, Jordan removed his Jordan 13 sneakers, signed them and gifted them to a ballboy, who sold them to the person who consigned them at the most recent auction.

The sale coincides with the theatrical release of “Air,” a film starring Ben Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that chronicles sneaker company Nike’s courtship of Jordan during his rookie season.

