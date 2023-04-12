Argan: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. — ROCKVILLE, Md. — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.6 million.
Argan shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.91, a decline of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.
