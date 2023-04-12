Sportsman's Warehouse: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST JORDAN, Utah — WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Wednesday reported profit of $11 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $379.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.5 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sportsman’s Warehouse expects its results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $270 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPWH

GiftOutline Gift Article