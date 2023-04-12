New condos part of makeover of D.C.'s historic Walter Reed campus The Kite House’s 109 units have one to three bedrooms, and they’re priced from low $400,000s to about $1.2 million The living area of the Kite House at The Parks in Washington. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Address: 7175 12th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Builders: Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development Group

Type of home: Condominium

Prices: Low $400,000s to about $1.2 million

Number of units: 109

Bedrooms: 1 to 3

Bathrooms: 1 to 3

Square-footage: 550 to 1,405

Condo fees: $328 to $847 a month

Property website: www.kitehousedc.com

Sales: Urban Pace, 202-580-6014, Urban Pace, 202-580-6014, kitehouse@urbanpace.com Features Kite House is a mixed-use condominium building at the Parks at Walter Reed, a 67-acre residential and commercial development on part of what was once the Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus. Advertisement “While the project is new construction, it was designed with elements that related to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center buildings,” said Katie Wiacek, managing director of Hines, one of the developers of the property. “The site is a historic district, so the project design was reviewed and approved by the Historic Preservation Review Board. The color palette (use of red brick) and building massing were influenced by the historic buildings on the campus. Additionally, part of the below-grade garage structure was reused, which significantly reduced the embodied carbon associated with the construction.”

Seven street-level residences have patios and private entrances. Units on the upper five floors are accessed on the west side through a lobby, which also leads to a concierge station, a fitness center and co-working space. Retail space is planned on the south side, facing the open-air Marketplace Plaza. Underground parking spaces are available to buy for $40,000, or $48,000 with a charging station. A second-floor terrace has grills, lounge seating, a dining area and private party space. An indoor clubhouse next to the terrace has a glass wall that can be folded to create an indoor-outdoor lounge.

Units come in five types: one bedroom; one bedroom with den; two bedrooms; two bedrooms with den; and three-bedrooms. All have an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area, and 70 percent have a balcony or a terrace.

Kitchen and bathroom colors are either “warm palette” or “cool palette.” The warm palette makes for natural-wood-color floors and lower cabinets and white upper cabinets. The cool palette produces light-gray floors and white oak cabinets. All models have engineered hardwood floors, Kohler water fixtures, and Bosch appliances including a stacked washer and dryer and quartz kitchen and bathroom counters.

Kite House is LEED Silver-certified as energy-efficient and eco-friendly and will exceed D.C.’s energy-design standards by almost 20 percent, with oversize Pella windows and Ecobee smart thermostats, according to Hines.

Kitchens Kitchens have stainless-steel faucets and appliances, quartz counters, white-herringbone-tile backsplashes, pendant or globe light fixtures, and flat-panel cabinets. Upper cabinets have a natural-wood or white finish; lower cabinets have a dark-wood-stain finish. Islands, some movable, are light gray or dark wood. The three-door refrigerator, the gas stove with range microwave, and the dishwasher are by Bosch.

Bathrooms

One-bedroom models have a bathroom with a single sink and a tub with shower. Two- and three-bedroom units have a primary suite bathroom with a double sink-vanity and separate shower and tub. A second bathroom has a single sink and a shower-tub combo. Three-bedroom units have an additional powder room with a single sink.

Advertisement

Bathrooms have stainless-steel Kohler fixtures, subway tile in a staggered or straight pattern surrounding showers and tubs, quartz counters, flat-panel cabinets and porcelain tile floors.

Neighborhood

Takoma

Community amenities

Kite House faces Marketplace Plaza, which will have firepits, a fountain, a splash zone for kids and a seasonal ice rink. The Parks at Walter Reed also includes the Great Lawn in front of the historic Walter Reed General Hospital building, a rose garden, a dog park, a playground and an arts plaza.

Nearby shops and restaurants

A Whole Foods Market is next door to Marketplace Plaza, along with restaurants and other retail businesses. Planned businesses include a JINYA Ramen Bar and a Charmery ice cream shop.

Nearby parks

Rock Creek Park, with 1,754 acres, is a few blocks away. Green space within the development includes Marketplace Plaza, the Great Lawn, a rose garden, an arts plaza, a dog park, a playground and a planned public pool.

Schools

Elementary: Takoma Elementary School

Middle: Ida B. Wells Middle School

High: Coolidge High School

Transit

The Takoma Metro station, on the Red Line, is a half-mile away. The Silver Spring station, also on the Red Line, is about a mile and a half away. Nearby bus stops serve the 54, 52, 59, 70 and 79 routes.

What sets it apart

Kite House is part of the Parks at Walter Reed, which includes residential and commercial development with green space, close to downtown by private car or public transportation. The site is a few blocks from the sprawling Rock Creek Park. The building is new construction but was designed to fit in with the Walter Reed historic district, said Katie Wiacek, managing director of Hines, one of the developers.

GiftOutline Gift Article