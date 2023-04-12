Tax Day is coming. Here are some last-minute tips.

9 What if I can’t afford to pay my taxes?

Fight the urge to skip filing your return. There are penalties for both filing late and for paying late, plus interest on top of those penalties.

Send your return on time, and contact the IRS (800-829-1040). Telling the agency up front that you’re struggling to pay can keep the government from taking aggressive collection actions. You can ask to set up a payment plan, and you can apply for one online, too.

Low-income earners may also qualify for help from low-income tax clinics. Representatives there can help resolve tax disputes, advocate on your behalf with the IRS and represent you in tax court. See whether you qualify for LITC help here, and find your nearest LITC.