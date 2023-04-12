Tax Day is coming. Here are some last-minute tips.

Here are nine things to keep in mind this tax season.
When are taxes due?
Tax day is April 18. That means individual tax returns are due to the IRS that day along with payments on balances owed from income taxes.
What to do if you haven’t filed yet
One option is to start working on your taxes now.
Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less — roughly 70 percent of U.S. earners — can file simple returns free online using IRS Free File, which directs users to a consortium of tax software companies. Intuit TurboTax and H&R Block also offer free versions of their products for taxpayers beneath a certain income threshold with simple returns.
If you feel comfortable filing your own taxes without professional guidance, you can use Free File Fillable Forms, which allows you to complete IRS forms on your own.
Finally, you can make an appointment at a Taxpayer Assistance Center, an IRS-staffed tax clinic. Some of the centers allow for walk-ins on the weekends. The IRS has a list of assistance center locations.
Should I file my taxes electronically or on paper?
Filing your taxes electronically is the easiest and most accurate way to file your taxes, the IRS says. The agency is well equipped to handle electronic tax files and issue a speedy refund.
For paper forms, the IRS can scan some of them and upload data to its systems. For other hard copies, agency employees must transcribe digits by hand, a process that took 2.4 million hours last tax season, the Taxpayer Advocate Service reported, with a 22 percent error rate.
If you choose to mail paper copies of your taxes, make sure your envelope is postmarked by April 18 to avoid late filing penalties.
Also know when mail is collected every day, so your taxes will be postmarked with the correct date. Your neighborhood mail carrier generally comes to your mailbox at the same time each day. Public collection boxes, the big blue boxes on street corners, have information printed on them for the last collection time of each day.
How do I know what credits or deductions I qualify for?
The most well-known tax deduction is the “standard deduction,” the baseline amount of income filers can collect tax free. This year, the standard deduction for is $13,850 for single filers and $27,700 for married couples. Consider whether you’d rather claim the standard deduction, or deduct certain other costs — such as mortgage interest, charitable donations and certain medical expenses. Get more deduction advice from the IRS here.
Tax credits are another way filers can reduce the amount they pay, or sometimes get reimbursed from the government for certain costs. Here are some popular tax credits to keep in mind:
- The earned income tax credit is a refundable credit for low- and middle-income workers. The amount of the credit depends on how much money you earn and how many children you care for. Check your eligibility here.
- The child tax credit is worth up to $2,000 per dependent under the age of 17. Check your eligibility here.
- The child and dependent care credit covers up to $6,000 of expenses related to day care or similar costs for children, or spouses and parents who cannot care for themselves. Learn more about whether you qualify here.
- The American opportunity credit covers up to $2,500 on expenses from the first four years of higher education such as tuition, books and fees (but not living expenses or transportation). The lifetime learning credit is worth up to another $2,000, or 20 percent of the first $10,000 spent on education expenses (but not living expenses or transportation). That can include costs for undergraduate, graduate and professional degree courses. Check your eligibility for these and other education credits here.
How long does it take to get a tax refund?
The IRS estimates that you should receive a refund within three weeks, if you file electronically. You can use the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund” tool to track the status of your refund 24 hours after you file. It could take six months or more if you file by paper.
How do I set up direct deposit with the IRS?
The IRS can deposit your refund directly into your bank account — it’s faster and more secure than sending a check in the mail, the IRS says.
Most tax software programs will ask you to select a refund via direct deposit or paper check. If you’re doing your taxes yourself, form 1040, the basic individual income return, includes a field (line 35) for you to select direct deposit and input your routing number and bank account number.
Are my state taxes and federal taxes both due at once?
States set their own deadlines for income tax filing, but the vast majority of states set their due dates on the same day as the federal deadline.
Here’s a map of all the state income tax deadlines.
Check with your state’s tax agency on how to file your state income tax. It’s generally easier, experts say, to file state taxes online than it is to digitally file federal taxes.
If you use tax prep software, such as Intuit TurboTax or H&R Block, you may be able to complete your state and federal taxes at the same time.
How do I get a tax extension?
If you want an extension to file your taxes, fill out IRS form 4868 and pay what you estimate you owe in income taxes to avoid paying a penalty and interest. That will give you until Oct. 16 — an extra six months — to file your taxes. If you overpay, the IRS will refund the extra amount.
The IRS already extended the tax deadline for taxpayers living in portions of six states that suffered natural disasters. Residents in certain areas of New York have until May 15; in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, July 31; and in Alabama, California and Georgia, Oct. 16.
Those extensions apply to most 2022 individual and business tax returns, and to returns from certain tax-exempt organizations. Taxpayers in those areas have until the new deadlines to make contributions to their IRAs and health saving accounts as part of the 2022 tax year.
If you pay estimated quarterly tax, this extension applies to your payment that was originally due on Jan. 17. You can skip that payment, the IRS said, and include it with your filings due by the end of the extension.
What if I can’t afford to pay my taxes?
Fight the urge to skip filing your return. There are penalties for both filing late and for paying late, plus interest on top of those penalties.
Send your return on time, and contact the IRS (800-829-1040). Telling the agency up front that you’re struggling to pay can keep the government from taking aggressive collection actions. You can ask to set up a payment plan, and you can apply for one online, too.
Low-income earners may also qualify for help from low-income tax clinics. Representatives there can help resolve tax disputes, advocate on your behalf with the IRS and represent you in tax court. See whether you qualify for LITC help here, and find your nearest LITC.
Michelle Singletary contributed to this report.