Tax Day is coming. Here are some last-minute tips.

The American opportunity credit covers up to $2,500 on expenses from the first four years of higher education such as tuition, books and fees (but not living expenses or transportation). The lifetime learning credit is worth up to another $2,000, or 20 percent of the first $10,000 spent on education expenses (but not living expenses or transportation). That can include costs for undergraduate, graduate and professional degree courses. Check your eligibility for these and other education credits here