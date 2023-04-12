Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Almost as soon as Walmart Inc. announced it’s closing a handful of stores in Chicago, Illinois, it was dragged into the country’s culture wars. Some on Twitter blamed the move on “uncontrolled crime” and “woke” lawmaking. Others said it was in anticipation of increased crime under the city’s newly elected Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson, who campaigned on a more holistic approach to public safety that focuses on the root causes of crime such as systemic poverty and mental health.

But the underlying motivations for the store closings are more reflective of some of the ruthless profit-driven choices retailers make than the crime-spree rhetoric that the anti-woke crowd has run with.

As we shop more online, mass merchants such as Walmart are looking for ways to slough off unprofitable and pricey real estate as they ramp up in e-commerce. Walmart’s stores in Chicago “have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago,” the company said. Annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years, it added. The statement on Tuesday seemed to shirk some responsibility for the poor performance, saying the company had attempted different strategies and discussed its challenges with local government before concluding there was nothing the city’s leaders could do to help make the closing stores profitable. More explicitly, Walmart told Bloomberg News that crime and theft weren’t leading drivers of its decision.

As a primarily physical store, Walmart’s margins are slim compared to its closest rival, e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com Inc. Walmart’s operating margins have tanked over the past decade as people turned to Amazon for higher margin purchases such as toys and home goods. TheBentonville, Arkansas-based retailer has outlined an ambitious turnaround plan. Just last week the company told investors that it’s striving for 4% sales growth and 4% operating income growth in the next three to five years, partly by strengthening its e-commerce muscle. A greater proportion of $18 billion in capital spending this year will go toward upgrading its supply chain, and the focus on beefing up e-commerce isn’t likely to shift. With that kind of spending on deck, the company either has to raise more debt in a tough borrowing environment or cut costs.

Walmart’s plan to shrink its footprint in Chicago also speaks to broader domestic migration patterns. A common adage in the retail industry is that stores follow roofs, meaning retailers follow people wherever they move. In the work-from-home era, people have left cities and moved to the suburbs in greater numbers. Walmart has historically shied away from cities in part because of the higher real estate costs, though it has experimented with smaller format stores in cities, including Chicago. But its strength is suburban retail and its new focus is drawing in higher-income shoppers who, lucky for them, have moved to the suburbs. This also plays directly into Walmart’s other strength — groceries. Shoppers working remotely in the suburbs are more likely to shop for groceries to prepare lunch at home.

Success with retail stores is also very locally dependent. While people are returning to in-store shopping after a few years of being holed up indoors, they don’t want to go to bad stores. Compared to other options in the four neighborhoods impacted, Walmart’s stores just aren’t that great of an experience. Within blocks, shoppers can find Target Corp. and Costco Wholesale Corp. stores that are more appealing to shop in person because of their store design and, in the case of Costco, the free food samples. There’s also the option of low-cost grocer Aldi Stores Ltd. Walmart’s prices are low but not as low as Aldi, which makes it challenging to lure away value shoppers.

For all these reasons, Walmart’s decision makes sense. What’s concerning is the deep hole such closures can leave in communities, particularly those without an abundance of options. For example, within two years of Walmart opening a store in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, 82 other stores closed with retailers located closer to the Walmart more likely to have downed shutters. That pattern has been repeated in rural areas such as Oriental, North Carolina, which was left without a grocery store when the company decided to close its store.

No one should be surprised that Walmart’s moves in Chicago stoked racist “anti-woke” commentary. Companies, Walmart included, share some responsibility in fueling the “go woke go broke” evangelism online. Over the last two years retailers have been on a relentless campaign against theft at their stores, claiming that organized crime has been on the rise. In December, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC that stores could close and prices could increase because of theft. But there’s evidence that retail theft is not as dramatic as some retailers claim. Earlier this year,a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. executive said the company might have overstated the level of theft in its stores and “probably” spent too much on security measures.So it might be tempting to point to Chicago’s new mayor or retail theft for Walmart’s decision to close stores. But really it’s just business as usual for a mega retailer looking to keep its profits growing.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leticia Miranda is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. She was previously a business reporter at NBC News and a retail reporter at BuzzFeed News.

