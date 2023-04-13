With appeals court ruling, abortion pills will be harder to get

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even while preserving the availability of abortion pills in states where abortion remains legal, a U.S. Court of Appeals has allowed significant curbs on the pills’ distribution that will make it significantly harder for patients to gain access. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The three-judge appeals court panel essentially dialed back the regulatory clock seven years on mifepristone, the first of two pills that are prescribed to induce an abortion.

What that means in practical terms is the restoration of a number of barriers for obtaining mifepristone when a lower-court ruling takes effect on Friday.

What this ruling on mifepristone limits

Most significantly — at least until the legal disputes are settled in later rulings, including a possible Supreme Court review — the court said mifepristone can no longer be sent to patients in the mail. That is a change from pandemic-related rules, which the Biden administration subsequently made permanent, that allowed pills to be shipped to patients after a telehealth appointment.

Instead, the appeals panel said, the Food and Drug Administration must revert to pre-2016 rules that required abortion pills to be dispensed directly to the patient in a medical setting, such as a doctor’s office or a hospital.

Additionally, nurse practitioners and other providers will not be allowed to dispense the pills. They must be handed out by a doctor, as the FDA required before 2016, according to the court’s ruling.

What this ruling means for misoprostol

Telehealth providers time launched start-up websites during the pandemic have said they plan to continue prescribing the second of the abortion pills, misoprostol, which can be used as a stand-alone medication to induce an abortion, although with greater chance of cramping and bleeding.

Additionally, advocates say thousands of American will continue to order shipments of mifepristone and misoprostol from overseas pharmacies, where U.S. regulators have no jurisdiction.

But even with those workarounds, the appeals court ruling will have a major negative impact on patients, said Leah Coplon, a nurse midwife who is director of clinical operations for Abortion on Demand.

“I think it’s going to have a dramatic effect,” she said. “I do think people in the movement are working hard to ensure access, but any limitations of mifepristone further curtails the options people have for abortions,” she said.

She said Abortion on Demand providers were rushing to identify patients who had appointments scheduled for next week to move them up to Thursday and Friday, before the old restrictions go back into effect.

The appeals court ruling also puts on hold FDA rules issued in January that allowed retail chain pharmacies to dispense mifepristone. The pharmacies had said they planned to make the pills available in states where abortion remains legal, but they have not yet started. The appeals court ruling eliminates that option for the time being.

How this ruling will affect abortion access

The practical impact of another element of the appeals court ruling remains unclear. By moving back to pre-2016 rules, it shifted the mifepristone prescribing window back to a limit of seven weeks into a pregnancy, from the FDA’s current 10 weeks. But doctors commonly prescribe medications “off-label,” which means using it for indications and treatments beyond what the FDA has authorized.

The appeals court panel said a statute of limitations had run out on FDA’s original, 2000 approval of mifepristone, which allows it to remain on the market while appeals run their course.

Medication has proven to be a highly common mode of abortion, especially after the FDA loosened restrictions beginning in 2016. By 2020, medication accounted for more than half of abortions in the United States, up from 39 percent in 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which monitors abortion accessibility.

Danco, one of two manufacturers of mifepristone in the United States, said Thursday it plans to continue fighting for access to the medication, which it sells under the brand named Mifeprex.

“All changes that have been made to the Mifeprex label are supported by safety and efficacy data,” Danco said. “FDA has been empowered by Congress to make decisions about what drugs are safe and effective and how they should be available to patients.”

