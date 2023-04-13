Suspect arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco police arrested a man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee, a city supervisor said Thursday. “I can confirm an arrest was made this morning in the Bob Lee murder,” Supervisor Aaron Peskin told The Washington Post, adding that the arrest took place around 5:30 a.m. in Emeryville, a community just east of San Francisco.

Police officers found Lee suffering from stab wounds in the early hours of April 4, in a residential neighborhood near the city’s downtown area.

The killing shook San Francisco, and an absence of concrete details led to a torrent of unsubstantiated claims that Lee had fallen victim to a city overrun by random street crime, even though data shows violent crime is relatively low in the metro area.

Police officials will hold a news conference regarding Lee’s killing midday Thursday, said Officer Niccole Pachetti, a San Francisco police spokeswoman.

Lee, 43, and known to his friends as “Crazy Bob,” was chief product officer at MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency company. In interviews with The Post, friends described Lee as a warmhearted and tenacious entrepreneur whose goal was to better the world through his financial technology endeavors.

Lee also worked on Android at Google before working to help small businesses with Square and launching Cash App, which has become one of the most popular mobile payment apps, enabling people to directly send each other money.

Lee was a “hardcore, purpose-driven person,” said Mark R. Hatch, a fellow Silicon Valley CEO who met Lee when he ran a TechShop for makers. “The underlying thread, I believe, is this incredible passion for humanity and the desire to change it to the good.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

