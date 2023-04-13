Delta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $363 million in its first quarter.
The airline posted revenue of $12.76 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.77 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.25.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $6 per share.
