Fastenal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. — WINONA, Minn. — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $295.1 million.
The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAST