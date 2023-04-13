Fastenal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.