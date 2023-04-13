Infosys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India — BANGALORE, India — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $744 million.
The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.55 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.73 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.98 billion, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.21 billion.
