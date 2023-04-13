Progressive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $447.9 million.
The insurer posted revenue of $14.3 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.23 billion, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.12 billion.
