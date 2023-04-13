Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In May 1921, the island of Ireland was split in two, giving rise to Northern Ireland as part of the UK, and to what would become the independent Republic of Ireland. A century later, the idea that reunification could eventually happen has taken on new life. There’s little prospect of a referendum being held in the near future, but shifting demographics, coupled with the forces unleashed by Brexit, suggest a ballot one day is possible — assuming the British government chooses to hold one.

1. Why was Ireland divided?

The 1921 partition was cemented by a peace agreement between British authorities and Irish rebels seeking independence after centuries of British rule. Northern Ireland, with a majority Protestant population (mostly descendants of settlers from Britain), remained part of the UK. The largely Catholic southern part of the island became the Irish Free State before formally declaring a republic in 1949.

Advertisement

2. Why talk of reunification now?

Sinn Fein, a party that campaigns for a united Ireland, gained the most seats in elections to Northern Ireland’s assembly in 2022. Momentum behind the issue has been growing partly because of the Brexit referendum in 2016, in which 52% of people in the UK voted to leave the European Union, but 56% of Northern Irish voters supported remaining. As in Scotland, where a majority also backed EU membership, being forced out of the 27-nation bloc stirred nationalist sentiment. (The UK also includes England and Wales.) Some 88% of Northern Irish who see themselves as “nationalists” — meaning they support a united Ireland — voted against Brexit. That compares with just a third, known as “unionists,” who want Northern Ireland to stay in the UK.

3. Why must the British approve a referendum?

Advertisement

It’s written in the Good Friday Agreement — the 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of bloody sectarian violence. Under the terms, only the UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland can call a vote on Irish reunification — referred to as a “border poll” — and then only if it appears “likely” a majority there would back it. The accord doesn’t define “likely,” but scenarios include multiple surveys backing reunification or a consistent nationalist majority among Northern Irish lawmakers. If a referendum were defeated, another could only be held after seven years.

4. Does the Republic of Ireland also get a say?

Consent for reunification is required on both sides of the border under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, meaning a referendum would take place in the republic, too. Polls in the south consistently back unity. An Irish Times-commissioned survey published in December 2022 found 66% of respondents favored a united Ireland, 16% were against and 13% undecided. If Northern Ireland (population 1.9 million) voted against reunification, the measure would be rejected no matter what happened in the south (population 4.9 million).

Advertisement

5. Why do demographics matter?

Northern Ireland’s 2021 census showed Catholics outnumbering Protestants for the first time: 46% of respondents identified as or were brought up as Catholic, and 43% as Protestant or other Christian religions. Not all Protestants are unionists and not all Catholics are nationalists, but religious identity tends to be a good indicator of attitude to a united Ireland. In the previous census, in 2011, 48% identified as Protestant and 45% as Catholic. (In 1971, Catholics made up just 31% of the population.)

6. When will a referendum happen?

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said after her party’s election victory in the north last year that a vote was possible within five years, though the governments in Dublin and London played down the idea. Brexit has added another layer of complexity to the issue because all parties wanted to avoid imposing a customs border between Ireland (in the EU) and Northern Ireland (no longer in the EU), fearing it could inflame tensions. While violence has largely died out since the Good Friday Agreement, authorities were investigating whether “violence dissident republicans” were responsible for the shooting of an off-duty police officer in February. Days of sectarian violence that broke out in 2021 were attributed by some unionists to concerns that the region’s ties with Britain were fraying under the Brexit agreement. A new agreement, called the Windsor Framework, was worked out in February to try to address the problem.

Advertisement

7. What do surveys say?

Few if any polls in Northern Ireland have indicated a majority supporting reunification. The Irish Times survey from December showed half of all respondents in the north would vote against a united Ireland, with just 26% in favor. Another poll last year found even less support if voters had to pay higher taxes for unity. Still, a significant proportion of the electorate — 19% in the Irish Times poll — were undecided on which way they would vote in a border poll.

8. What are the obstacles?

All mainstream Irish political parties publicly aspire to eventually reunite Ireland. Yet other than Sinn Fein, most are wary partly because there would be a cost. As things are, the UK provides an annual subsidy of about £10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) to Northern Ireland, a relatively poor region with high social spending that’s still rebuilding its economy after decades of violence. There’s also the potential difficulty of absorbing a unionist community opposed to the concept, some bitterly so. That said, another referendum in Scotland or the census results might shift opinion, as could the inclusion in the Dublin government of Sinn Fein — winner of the popular vote at the last election.

--With assistance from Morwenna Coniam.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article