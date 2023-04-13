It’s early days for earnings season, but initial reports indicate industrial manufacturing and commercial construction are starting to feel the pinch of the broader economic slowdown.

Fastenal Co., a distributor of manufacturing and building supplies, whose results are a decent bellwether for the sector, said on Thursday that sales to nonresidential construction customers declined for the second consecutive quarter. While strong underlying demand in industrial capital goods and commodities markets more than made up for this slowdown in Fastenal’s overall first-quarter revenue numbers, March activity was “relatively softer, likely due to manufacturers tightening spending and adjusting production to reflect more streamlined supply chains,” the company said in a slide deck accompanying its earnings release. Fastenal also didn’t sign as many new contracts in the period as it had hoped for inventory management services embedded on-site at customers’ facilities, with particular softness in March. It kept its full-year goal for new signings intact because demand can be lumpy, but this metric in the past has been an indicator of slowing economic activity and companies growing more circumspect with their spending.

While oil-and-gas-oriented activity in Texas and Louisiana remained strong, “the vast majority of our other regions” observed a slowdown in March, Fastenal Chief Financial Officer Holden Lewis said on a call to discuss the quarterly results. “That just tells you it was pretty broad through the manufacturing space.”

Fastenal has intentionally tried to steer smaller contractors toward its e-commerce business to focus branch workers on large, national accounts that tend to offer more bang for the buck. That transition is weighing on construction sales, Lewis said. The company isn’t seeing any evidence of credit stress, and its bad-debt expense actually declined in the first quarter. But the downward slope of activity echoes commentary last week from lighting-company Acuity Brands Inc. and specialty coatings manufacturer RPM International Inc.Banks are stiffening commercial and industrial loan standards in the US at rates not seen since the onset of the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This “fairly significant tightening” in credit conditions is one factor behind slowing order rates and weaker-than-expected sales growth, Neil Ashe, Acuity’s chief executive officer, said on a call to discuss the company’s results. “Obviously, there’s some economic turmoil,” Ashe said. The commercial and industrial lending climate “gives us pause.” Higher discount rates also naturally mean fewer projects, he said. RPM CEO Frank Sullivan similarly warned that “tightening credit conditions have caused customers to become more cautious” and that “residential and commercial construction markets are going to be challenging for the rest of calendar 2023.” Sullivan added that “the days of the mega-billion-dollar Apple and Amazon new headquarters buildings are over. Those are some examples of some big projects that our construction chemicals sealants and products were on. And so it’s office space, hotel and hospitality, and all those areas are weak.”

There had been some optimism among investors that the normal pattern of nonresidential construction following the housing market into a slump might be avoided this time around because of a surge of capital investments tied to a reordering of supply chains and the reintroduction of industrial policy in the US. That view now looks overly optimistic. Industrial building demand isn’t impervious to rising interest rates, tougher lending standards and a weaker macroeconomic outlook. But there is a difference between traditional nonresidential projects like office buildings and strip malls and the construction of new factory lines, as Kevin Murphy, CEO of industrial distributor Ferguson Plc, pointed out in a recent interview. So the question is whether the slowdown that’s happening now is merely a lull before the wave of spending linked to so-called mega-projects and government stimulus starts to filter its way down or whether it’s the start of a bigger problem.

The spending momentum is real enough: Equipment-rental company Ashtead Group Plc now forecasts $450 billion more in spending growth in nonresidential and nonbuilding construction between 2023 and 2026 than it did as recently as December. Melius Research has tabulated some $380 billion of “mega-projects” — defined as an investment greater than $1 billion — with almost 60% of those planned facilities already breaking ground. The Census Bureau’s gauge of construction spending in the US manufacturing industry in February reached the highest monthly level in data stretching back to the same month in 2002. Companies are much less likely to pull funding or delay projects if shovels are already in the ground, although the timelines and financing for all these projects remains a subject of great debate. The early stage of large-scale projects tends to be less capital intensive as customers line up fleets of machinery and necessary labor. But if so much factory construction is already underway, then the sales of companies that supply to the construction industry should eventually reflect that. Should is the key word there.

