How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/13/2023

A rally on Wall Street lifted stocks to their highest level in almost two months following the latest sign that inflation continues to cool.
A separate report showed slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, though the job market remains solid.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 54.27 points, or 1.3%, to 4,146.22.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383.19 points, or 1.1%, to 34,029.69.
The Nasdaq composite rose 236.93 points, or 2% to 12,166.27.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.98 points, or 1.3%, to 1,796.68.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 41.20 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 544.40 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 78.31 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 42.22 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 306.72 points, or 8%.
The Dow is up 882.44 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,699.79 points, or 16.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 35.44 points, or 2%.