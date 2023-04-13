Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parkinson’s researchers have been desperate for a simple test for the neurodegenerative disease — particularly one that could diagnose it early, when therapies could have the biggest impact. A new study suggests scientists might have landed on the right diagnostic. Although more work is needed, this is a critical step toward better treatment and prevention.

It’s also an important reminder of the value of investing in ambitious, long-term science that can truly transform a field. The Michael J. Fox Foundation put more than $100 million over a decade toward finding a good way to detect Parkinson’s disease. Sometimes answering big questions simply requires that kind of leap of faith.

Until now, doctors have had to rely on symptoms — slowness, stiffness, tremors and balance issues — to diagnose Parkinson’s disease. Yet those symptoms can be similar to other brain disorders, leading to 10% to 20% of people being misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s.

And for years before those symptoms emerge, damage in the brain is accumulating quietly. Nerve cells that produce dopamine, a chemical messenger essential for coordination and movement, are dying. By the time a patient comes into the clinic complaining of symptoms, they’re estimated to have already lost as many as 80% of those dopamine-making cells.

Finding a drug to reverse that damage is a tall order. A more realistic goal would be to interrupt the progression of the disease at its earliest stages before those cells die — an ambition that a reliable diagnostic would make much more achievable.

The new test looks for misfolded forms of a protein called alpha synuclein, which forms clumps in the brains of people with Parkinson’s. For more than a decade, the Fox foundation’s Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative enrolled and followed more than 1,100 volunteers with and without the disease. The researchers showed that the test could detect Parkinson’s 87.7% of the time and was able to screen out people without the disease 96.3% of the time. Even better, the test could detect the disease in 98.6% of people who had lost their sense of smell for a prolonged period, indicating a way to identify early-stage Parkinson’s.

Neurologists are thrilled. “The need for a biomarker in Parkinson’s disease is critical,” said David Charles, a movement disorders neurologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He noted that all available therapies only treat the symptoms of the relentlessly progressive disease, but this test opens the possibility of testing drugs early, when there’s still time to slow or stop it.

But to be truly useful, researchers will need to come up with a less invasive version of the test. Currently, the protein is measured in central spinal fluid, which requires a lumbar puncture. The PPMI team is already working on more palatable alternatives, exploring whether the protein can be measured in the skin, nasal mucosa or even the blood.

And while the study answers whether the protein is a good test for neurodegenerative disease, ideally researchers will want to find out whether protein levels change as the disease progresses. Establishing that connection would allow doctors to better understand what stage a patient is in.

That would be vital for speeding up clinical trials. Already, the study suggests the test can be used to ensure that people enrolled in studies actually have the disease and not another neurodegenerative disorder. But connecting protein levels to progression would allow researchers to show that a drug is affecting the underlying biology of Parkinson’s as well as a patient’s symptoms. A trial could gauge, for example, if those levels drop or disappear in people taking a drug compared with those taking a placebo.

The study had one curious result. While the test was very good at detecting people with sporadic Parkinson’s, or cases that arise for no known reason, it didn’t work as well in a group of people with a genetically driven form of the disease. In people with a mutation in a gene called LRRK2, only 67.5% tested positive for the protein. That number dropped to just 34.7% for people with the LRRK2 variant who had never lost their sense of smell.

That lack of alpha-synuclein suggests there could be something different in how the disease manifests in people with LRRK2 Parkinson’s. On a call with reporters, Kenneth Marek, president and senior scientist at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Disorders, the co-lead of the biomarker study, called the result “puzzling and exciting.” Now, more studies are needed to understand why the protein isn’t always present in that group. It also points to the possibility that different drugs could be needed for specific subsets of patients.

This study is just the start. But it cracks open so many avenues of exploration — for understanding the fundamental biology of the disease but also for designing new drugs and pushing forward better-designed and potentially faster-moving clinical studies.

Neurodegenerative diseases are notoriously difficult to understand and accurately diagnose, challenges that too often lead to drugs that fail in the clinic. This kind of aspirational project to dig into the fundamentals of Parkinson’s charts a path that other fields should follow. Such ambitious studies are expensive but pay dividends for patients in the end.

