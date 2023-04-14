Citigroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $4.61 billion.
The U.S. bank posted revenue of $37.49 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.45 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.93 billion.
Citigroup shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has dropped roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on C at https://www.zacks.com/ap/C