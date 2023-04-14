Citigroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $4.61 billion. The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.86 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $37.49 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.45 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.93 billion.

Citigroup shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has dropped roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

