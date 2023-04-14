Wells Fargo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $1.23 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $26.75 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.73 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.08 billion.