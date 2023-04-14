How major US stock indexes fared Friday 4/14/2023

The S&P 500 lost 0.2% but still squeezed out a fourth weekly gain in the last five. The Dow and Nasdaq fell a bit more.

A top Fed official warned more interest rate hikes may be needed to get inflation under control. That hurt Wall Street’s hopes that an end to increases was near, and it added to worries about a possible recession this year. Treasury yields rose. Gains for JPMorgan Chase and other big banks helped to limit Wall Street’s losses following blowout profit reports.