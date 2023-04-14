How major US stock indexes fared Friday 4/14/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Friday as worries about interest rates offset an encouraging start to earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,137.64.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.22 points, or 0.4%, to 33,886.47.
The Nasdaq composite fell 42.81 points, or 0.4% to 12,123.47.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.53 points, or 0.9%, to 1,781.15.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 32.62 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 401.18 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 35.51 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 26.69 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 298.14 points, or 7.8%.
The Dow is up 739.22 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,656.98 points, or 15.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 19.91 points, or 1.1%.