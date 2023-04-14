Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When US depositors got the jitters in March, they moved money from smaller banks to larger ones — and going by first-quarter results from several banks on Friday, that mostly meant JPMorgan Chase & Co. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a chaotic month for banking when three small US banks and one enormous Swiss one collapsed, deposits at the biggest US bank grew while the total deposits in the system shrank. JPMorgan’s experience compared with those of Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. also suggests that when people and companies are seeking safety, size counts above all else.

JPMorgan reported deposit growth in the first three months of 2023 of 1.6% compared with the end of last year, while Citigroup’s deposits fell 2.6% and Wells Fargo’s 1.5%. For all US banks, deposits shrank 3.3%. Bank of America, the second-biggest bank, could still show inflows like JPMorgan when it reports results next week.

Advertisement

However, JPMorgan had a bigger and more significant surprise in its results than its deposit flows: A huge jump in its forecast for net interest income — the difference between what it pays on deposits and earns on loans and other assets. This rise will be short-lived, and behind the numbers, the bank seemed to be calling the top for interest-related revenue despite Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon saying several times that no one truly knows what’s going to happen with Federal Reserve rate moves.

The bank beat rivals for net interest income in the first quarter and blew away analysts’ expectations with a forecast that it would earn $81 billion for the full year from this revenue line; the market consensus was for $74 billion. But at the same time, it signaled that net interest income would quickly drop back to the mid-70s in the medium term.

The bank didn’t say when the medium term might arrive, but Dimon told journalists that next year’s interest income would most likely be much lower than this year’s. Some of what the bank did during the quarter also suggests it sees the peak as now.

Advertisement

On the deposit side, Dimon and his team stressed that the first-quarter inflows were not driving its higher interest-income forecast. The bank assumes this money will be easy come, easy go. Instead, it expects deposit balances to return to a downward trend. Even after the first quarter’s growth, its deposits are down more than 7% over the past 12 months, more than the systemwide decline of 5%. That makes sense because JPMorgan’s coffers swelled the most from the flood of pandemic-era government spending and have further to shrink back to normal.

The continuing loss of deposits is due to a mix of a shrinking Fed balance sheet and the increasing attractiveness of money market funds as a place to stash spare cash. The upshot will be more competition for deposits and higher costs to banks, which will eat away at net interest income.

On the asset side of the balance sheet, JPMorgan has been more aggressively trading the securities that it holds, suggesting it could be taking a bigger bet that some bond yields have also peaked. It booked a loss of $868 million on investment securities sold during the quarter, mainly mortgage bonds and Treasuries. The main reason to do this is to boost current income by selling lower-yielding bonds and buying higher-paying ones instead. The scale of the loss, more than double what JPMorgan booked in the same period last year, suggests the bank turned over more of its portfolio.

Advertisement

The bank expects income from credit card lending to grow, too, as consumers keep spending and borrow more. Spending remains strong, and household balance sheets are healthy, but the clouds of recession that Dimon has been watching for at least a year remain on the horizon and will arrive in some form at some point. Citigroup and Wells Fargo made similar noises about the economy, and while all three banks reported a rise in provisions for loan losses, none expect anything other than a return from ultra-low loss rates to something more like normal levels.

Lending standards will get tougher — but don’t call it a credit crunch, Dimon advised one analyst — and interest rates will start to come down again, but the big banks are comfortable with the idea that the worst of the instability in banking seen this year has passed. However, there is undeniably a lot of uncertainty about how smoothly the system will continue its adjustments to higher interest rates and the continuing loss of funding and liquidity.

JPMorgan has been a big winner so far, but the year ahead could still be incredibly bumpy for everyone.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Lending Slowdown Will End the Rate-Hike Cycle: Marcus Ashworth

• Who’s to Blame for America’s Latest Banking Crisis?: Editorial

• The Deposit Insurance Fight Is Just Beginning: Paul J. Davies

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article