Montana lawmakers pass first-in-the-nation TikTok ban

Montana’s legislature on Friday approved the nation’s first complete ban on TikTok in a state, sending a bill to the governor that would prohibit sales of the app and bar it from operating in Montana. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A number of states and the federal government already have barred the Chinese-owned app from public agencies’ devices, citing national security concerns, but the legislation in Montana goes much further.

It still must be signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), who has supported banning the app on state-owned devices.

In a statement, a TikTok spokesperson called the bill an “attempt to censor American voices” and said its constitutionality would be decided by the courts. The statement from spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter also noted the absence of any plan to actually put such a wide-ranging ban into place.

“We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach,” she said.

TikTok is one of the world’s most popular apps, but has faced growing concerns from policymakers over whether its ownership by a Chinese company could create a national security risk for the United States.

The Trump administration tried but failed to force TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the app to an American buyer. The Biden administration is pushing a similar approach but may face similar hurdles.

President Biden has also thrown his support behind a bipartisan proposal that would have the Commerce Department study the issue.

